The Travis Demeritte show in Atlanta started out with a bang. Out of necessity, he was thrust into action, and for a while, he was arguably the Braves’ best player. Following a May 14th win over the Padres, Demeritte was hitting .327 with three homers and team-leading .914 OPS. Not to mention, he was also one of the better defensive outfielders on the roster. His emergence was a pleasant surprise when the Braves desperately needed a jolt, but regression was always in line, and it’s come in a big way over the last week-and-a-half.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO