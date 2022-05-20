ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Substances found in Bass’ car not cocaine, meth; charged with misdemeanors

By Laney Griffo lgriffo@tahoedailytribune.com
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Councilman Cody Bass entered not guilty pleas during his first court appearance following his October 2021 arrest when was pulled over for erratic driving and charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine...

