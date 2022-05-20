Substances found in Bass’ car not cocaine, meth; charged with misdemeanors

LODI (CBS13) – Authorities say gunshots rang out after a loud party was broken up near Lodi over the weekend. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, Sunday night, deputies and California Highway Patrol got several calls about loud music and traffic along the 9800 block of E. Highway 12. Deputies shut the party down by 8 p.m. About 20 minutes later, as people were still leaving the area, deputies say gunshots were heard. This prompted people to start running. A total of two people were hurt in the chaos, deputies say, including one from a gunshot wound and the other who was trampled after falling; both injuries were not life-threatening. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. No suspect information has been released.

LODI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO