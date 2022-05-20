ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultraviolet phosphorescent carbon nanodots

By Shi-Yu Song
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhosphorescent carbon nanodots (CNDs) have generated enormous interest recently, and the CND phosphorescence is usually located in the visible region, while ultraviolet (UV) phosphorescent CNDs have not been reported thus far. Herein, the UV phosphorescence of CNDs was achieved by decreasing conjugation size and in-situ spatial confinement in a NaCNO crystal....

Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effect of an enamel matrix derivative (Emdogain) on the microhardness and chemical composition of human root dentin: an in vitro study

The advantage of using an Enamel matrix derivative EMD Emdogain as an intracanal medication could be a manner to strength the tooth structure, improving the physical and chemical properties of dentin. We tested, in vitro, the effect of Emdogain on the surface microhardness and chemical composition of root dentin. Ten human teeth were used to produce dentin specimens originated from the canal walls (n"‰="‰30) that remained in contact to Emdogain gel for 90Â days. Baseline and 90-days after Emdogain treatment measurements were performed using Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (ATR/FTIR), Scanning Electron Microscopy/Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (SEM/EDS) and Knoop indenters. The use of EMD (Emdogain) for 90Â days in contact with human root canal dentin specimens did not alter the microhardness and morphology of dentin. The elemental structure of dentin was altered because there was a reduction in carbonate content.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Formation of organic color centers in air-suspended carbon nanotubes using vapor-phase reaction

Organic color centers in single-walled carbon nanotubes have demonstrated exceptional ability to generate single photons at room temperature in the telecom range. Combining the color centers with pristine air-suspended nanotubes would be desirable for improved performance, but all current synthetic methods occur in solution which makes them incompatible. Here we demonstrate the formation of color centers in air-suspended nanotubes using a vapor-phase reaction. Functionalization is directly verified by photoluminescence spectroscopy, with unambiguous statistics from more than a few thousand individual nanotubes. The color centers show strong diameter-dependent emission, which can be explained with a model for chemical reactivity considering strain along the tube curvature. We also estimate the defect density by comparing the experiments with simulations based on a one-dimensional exciton diffusion equation. Our results highlight the influence of the nanotube structure on vapor-phase reactivity and emission properties, providing guidelines for the development of high-performance near-infrared quantum light sources.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Constructing rapid water vapor transport channels within mixed matrix membranes based on two-dimensional mesoporous nanosheets

Membrane technology is an effective strategy for gas dehumidification and fuel cell humidification. In this study, cerium fluoride oxide (F-Ce) two-dimensional (2D) mesoporous nanosheets and their composite with 1-ethyl-3-methylimidazolium dicyanamide ([Emim][DCA]) ionic liquids (ILs) (IL@F-Ce) are introduced as fillers into polyether block amide (PEBAXÂ® 1074) to fabricate mixed matrix membranes (MMMs). The slit-shaped mesoporous structure of the nanosheets facilitates the construction of water vapor rapid transport channels in MMMs. The permeability and selectivity of water vapor for MMMs loaded with F-Ce nanosheets are greatly improved, and the performance of MMMs loaded with IL@F-Ce nanosheets are much better than the former. Particularly, the MMM with IL@F-Ce content of 4 wt.% achieves the highest H2O permeability of 4.53"‰Ã—"‰105 Barrer, which is more than twice that of the pure PEBAX membrane, and the selectivity is increased by 83%. Thus, the MMMs based on 2D mesoporous nanosheets have considerable potential application in industrial-scale dehydration and humidification processes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Homogeneous solution assembled Turing structures with near zero strain semi-coherence interface

Turing structures typically emerge in reaction-diffusion processes far from thermodynamic equilibrium, involving at least two chemicals with different diffusion coefficients (inhibitors and activators) in the classic Turing systems. Constructing a Turing structure in homogeneous solutions is a large challenge because of the similar diffusion coefficients of most small molecule weight species. In this work, we show that Turing structure with near zero strain semi-coherence interfaces is constructed in homogeneous solutions subject to the diffusion kinetics. Experimental results combined with molecular dynamics and numerical simulations confirm the Turing structure in the spinel ferrite films. Furthermore, using the hard-soft acid-base theory, the design of coordination binding can improve the diffusion motion of molecules in homogeneous solutions, increasing the library of Turing structure designs, which provides a greater potential to develop advanced materials.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Collaboration reveals interplay between charge order and superconductivity at nanoscale

High temperature superconductivity is something of a holy grail for researchers studying quantum materials. Superconductors, which conduct electricity without dissipating energy, promise to revolutionize our energy and telecommunication power systems. However, superconductors typically work at extremely low temperatures, requiring elaborate freezers or expensive coolants. For this reason, scientist have been relentlessly working on understanding the fundamental mechanisms at the base of high-temperature superconductivity with the ultimate goal to design and engineer new quantum materials superconducting close to room temperature.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Local Nanoscale Phase Impurities are Degradation Sites in Halide Perovskites

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Understanding the nanoscopic chemical and structural changes that drive...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Synergy of Pd atoms and oxygen vacancies on InO for methane conversion under visible light

Methane (CH4) oxidation to high value chemicals under mild conditions through photocatalysis is a sustainable and appealing pathway, nevertheless confronting the critical issues regarding both conversion and selectivity. Herein, under visible irradiation (420"‰nm), the synergy of palladium (Pd) atom cocatalyst and oxygen vacancies (OVs) on In2O3 nanorods enables superior photocatalytic CH4 activation by O2. The optimized catalyst reaches ca. 100"‰Î¼mol"‰hâˆ’1 of C1 oxygenates, with a selectivity of primary products (CH3OH and CH3OOH) up to 82.5%. Mechanism investigation elucidates that such superior photocatalysis is induced by the dedicated function of Pd single atoms and oxygen vacancies on boosting hole and electron transfer, respectively. O2 is proven to be the only oxygen source for CH3OH production, while H2O acts as the promoter for efficient CH4 activation through Â·OH production and facilitates product desorption as indicated by DFT modeling. This work thus provides new understandings on simultaneous regulation of both activity and selectivity by the synergy of single atom cocatalysts and oxygen vacancies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Self-frequency-conversion nanowire lasers

Semiconductor nanowires (NWs) could simultaneously provide gain medium and optical cavity for performing nanoscale lasers with easy integration, ultracompact footprint, and low energy consumption. Here, we report III"“V semiconductor NW lasers can also be used for self-frequency conversion to extend their output wavelengths, as a result of their non-centrosymmetric crystal structure and strongly localized optical field in the NWs. From a GaAs/In0.16Ga0.84As core/shell NW lasing at 1016"‰nm, an extra visible laser output at 508"‰nm is obtained via the process of second-harmonic generation, as confirmed by the far-field polarization dependence measurements and numerical modeling. From another NW laser with a larger diameter which supports multiple fundamental lasing wavelengths, multiple self-frequency-conversion lasing modes are observed due to second-harmonic generation and sum-frequency generation. The demonstrated self-frequency conversion of NW lasers opens an avenue for extending the working wavelengths of nanoscale lasers, even to the deep ultraviolet and THz range.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Visualizing discrete Fermi surfaces and possible nodal-line to Weyl state evolution in ZrSiTe

Topological nodal line semimetals (TNLSMs) represent a quantum state of topological matter. When the crystal/time-reversal symmetry is broken, a nodal line state is expected to evolve into a Dirac semimetal, a Weyl semimetal, or other topological phases according to theoretical studies. Here, we report scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) based quasiparticle interference (QPI) measurements performed on the surface of TNLSM ZrSiTe single crystal. A discrete Fermi surface with multiple electron/hole pockets and the impurity-induced inter-/intra- pockets scatterings are directly visualized from QPI patterns. Moreover, the degenerated Dirac points at X point evolve into the pairs of Weyl nodes when Fe atoms are deposited, suggesting a possible phase transition from the nodal line to the Weyl state. The calculated band structures and the Weyl points by applying Zeeman splitting energies along x-direction, further confirm the existence of Weyl points in the Fe-doped ZrSiTe induced by the broken of time-reversal symmetry.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Iron atom"“cluster interactions increase activity and improve durability in Fe"“N"“C fuel cells

Simultaneously increasing the activity and stability of the single-atom active sites of M"“N"“C catalysts is critical but remains a great challenge. Here, we report an Fe"“N"“C catalyst with nitrogen-coordinated iron clusters and closely surrounding Fe"“N4 active sites for oxygen reduction reaction in acidic fuel cells. A strong electronic interaction is built between iron clusters and satellite Fe"“N4 due to unblocked electron transfer pathways and very short interacting distances. The iron clusters optimize the adsorption strength of oxygen reduction intermediates on Fe"“N4 and also shorten the bond amplitude of Fe"“N4 with incoherent vibrations. As a result, both the activity and stability of Fe"“N4 sites are increased by about 60% in terms of turnover frequency and demetalation resistance. This work shows the great potential of strong electronic interactions between multiphase metal species for improvements of single-atom catalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Exact simulation of pigment-protein complexes unveils vibronic renormalization of electronic parameters in ultrafast spectroscopy

The primary steps of photosynthesis rely on the generation, transport, and trapping of excitons in pigment-protein complexes (PPCs). Generically, PPCs possess highly structured vibrational spectra, combining many discrete intra-pigment modes and a quasi-continuous of protein modes, with vibrational and electronic couplings of comparable strength. The intricacy of the resulting vibronic dynamics poses significant challenges in establishing a quantitative connection between spectroscopic data and underlying microscopic models. Here we show how to address this challenge using numerically exact simulation methods by considering two model systems, namely the water-soluble chlorophyll-binding protein of cauliflower and the special pair of bacterial reaction centers. We demonstrate that the inclusion of the full multi-mode vibronic dynamics in numerical calculations of linear spectra leads to systematic and quantitatively significant corrections to electronic parameter estimation. These multi-mode vibronic effects are shown to be relevant in the longstanding discussion regarding the origin of long-lived oscillations in multidimensional nonlinear spectra.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kinetically restrained oxygen reduction to hydrogen peroxide with nearly 100% selectivity

Hydrogen peroxide has been synthesized mainly through the electrocatalytic and photocatalytic oxygen reduction reaction in recent years. Herein, we synthesize a single-atom rhodium catalyst (Rh1/NC) to mimic the properties of flavoenzymes for the synthesis of hydrogen peroxide under mild conditions. Rh1/NC dehydrogenates various substrates and catalyzes the reduction of oxygen to hydrogen peroxide. The maximum hydrogen peroxide production rate is 0.48"‰mol gcatalystâˆ’1"‰hâˆ’1 in the phosphorous acid aerobic oxidation reaction. We find that the selectivity of oxygen reduction to hydrogen peroxide can reach 100%. This is because a single catalytic site of Rh1/NC can only catalyze the removal of two electrons per substrate molecule; thus, the subsequent oxygen can only obtain two electrons to reduce to hydrogen peroxide through the typical two-electron pathway. Similarly, due to the restriction of substrate dehydrogenation, the hydrogen peroxide selectivity in commercial Pt/C-catalyzed enzymatic reactions can be found to reach 75%, which is 30 times higher than that in electrocatalytic oxygen reduction reactions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Association of breakfast consumption frequency with fasting glucose and insulin sensitivity/b cells function (HOMA-IR) in adults from high-risk families for type 2 diabetes in Europe: the Feel4Diabetes Study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to investigate the association of breakfast consumption frequency (BCF) with glycemic control indices in a cross-sectional sample of adults from families at high risk for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), exploring the role of sex and socioeconomic status (SES).
HEALTH
Nature.com

EU food-system transition requires innovative policy analysis methods

Governing food-system transitions requires innovation in the study of impacts and futures. Current approaches to impact assessment require greater complexity in systems modelling and complementation with alternative mechanisms to overcome limitations in scoping, conceptual assumptions and methodologies. Global food systems are under pressure for reform owing to their detrimental impacts...
FOOD & DRINKS
Nature.com

High-charge electron beams from a laser-wakefield accelerator driven by a CO laser

Laser-wakefield accelerators (LWFAs) driven by widely available 100sÂ TW-class near-infrared laser systems have been shown to produce GeV-level electron beams with 10s"“100sÂ pC charge in centimetre-scale plasma. As the strength of the ponderomotive force is proportional to the square of the laser wavelength, more efficient LWFAs could be realised using longer wavelength lasers. Here we present a numerical study showing that \(10.6\,\upmu \hbox {m}\), sub-picosecond CO2 lasers with peak powers of 100"“800Â TW can produce high-charge electron beams, exceeding that possible from LWFAs driven by femtosecond near-infrared lasers by up to three orders of magnitude. Depending on the laser and plasma parameters, electron beams with 10sÂ MeV to GeV energy and 1"“100Â nC charge can be generated in 10"“200Â mm long plasma or gas media without requiring external guiding. The laser-to-electron energy conversion efficiency can be up to 70% and currents of 100sÂ kA are achievable. A CO2 laser driven LWFA could be useful for applications requiring compact and industrially robust accelerators and radiations sources.
SCIENCE

