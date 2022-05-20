ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PTL Links: May 20, 2022

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh icon Frank Fuhrer dies at 96

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has lost an icon of the beer world and the local golf scene. If you've ever had a beer in Pittsburgh, there's a good chance it came from the Frank B. Fuhrer Warehouse. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reports that Fuhrer died on Saturday at UPMC St. Margaret's Hospital with his wife Heidi by his side. While beer may have been Fuhrer's profession, sports were his passion. He was instrumental in keeping the Pirates in Pittsburgh in the 1990s and founded the Family House Invitational Golf Tournament, which ran for 14 years, and later, the 72-hole Frank B. Fuhrer Invitational. He was 96-years-old.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot multiple times in Troy Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a man was left in critical condition following an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood.Police say officers received calls for shots fired along Lowrie Street around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times when they arrived at the scene.The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.Police say their investigation is ongoing.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Cooking With Rania: Grilled Steak and Potato Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- May is salad month! This week, Rania Harris is making a Grilled Steak and Potato Salad for Memorial Day Weekend!Grilled Steak and Potato SaladIngredients:  Marinade and Dressing: 2 garlic cloves - minced 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 2 shallots, minced 2/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice 1 cup extra virgin olive oil Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste Salad: 1 ¼ pounds filet mignon 1 pound red skinned potatoes - cooked - cooled and sliced into matchstick ½ pound green beans - cooked crisp tender and chilled 3 celery ribs - thinly sliced on a diagonal 1 small...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CNN

Young boy reunited with his lost toy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The South Side branch of the Carnegie Library played its part in trying to reunite a child with his lost toy. When the library realized the young visitor had forgotten his Morton Koopa toy, they made the most of an unexpected sleepover while trying to track down the owner.
CARNEGIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning. The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below:"We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy."
CBS Pittsburgh

Community comes together to restore original home of National Negro Opera Company

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Tuesday in Lincoln-Lemington, a groundbreaking took place at the National Opera Company House. The city joined with the community to restore and preserve the original home of the National Negro Opera Company which became the first permanent Black opera company in the country when it was founded in 1941. It was owned by William "Woogie" Harris, one of Pittsburgh's first Black millionaires, who bought it in 1930. Soon, the building that was once home to artists, musicians, and students, as well as a hub for Pittsburgh's Black community, will once again serve as a gathering place. "Preserving this tapestry of our shared culture, heritage, and pride, is an act of racial justice and should be viewed as a civil right," said Brent Leggs, the executive director of the African-American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. "Our society must revere African-American history as American history."They're also hoping to add a museum to help share the site's vast history but during the renovations, they hope to keep many of the original elements of the house and landscape.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Schools reassure parents of safety after Texas shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 19 children and two adults were killed at school in Texas, schools nationwide are now reassuring parents of school safety.   "This has been really difficult," Allegheny Intermediate Unit Director of Safety and Security Aaron Skrbin said.  The Allegheny Intermediate Unit works with schools outside the city. Under Act 44, each district must have a safety plan.   "Where we come in is that I can go in and help them to develop a revision if they need that assistance. If they need assistance with partnering agencies, I can connect them to that," Skrbin said.  In Penn Hills,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Truck slams into restaurant building in Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A truck slammed into the side of a popular Pittsburgh restaurant early Tuesday morning. A truck slammed into the side of the Altius restaurant building just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the truck was stolen and whoever was inside it fled the scene.The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh city controller calls for changes to police department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb is calling for changes to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. After conducting an audit with the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board, they found some alarming disparities in policing.  In the report, there are 23 recommendations for the police department. According to the police, many of them can be worked on to improve their services. One of the biggest numbers was the policing of marijuana.  The city has decriminalized small amounts, but the state and federal levels have not. That leaves charges up to the officer. The report says 85% of marijuana arrests in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

DEA says more middle schoolers are buying drugs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major alert for parents: the DEA says it's seeing more and more middle schoolers buying drugs.Pittsburgh police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old eighth grader at Carmalt Elementary in Brookline who the medical examiner said had several drugs in his system, including fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, when he died. It's unclear how the teen got the drugs.The Allegheny County medical examiner says the 13-year-old student was found unresponsive at his Brookline home on Capital Avenue back in February. He died at UPMC Mercy and now Pittsburgh police are investigating after the medical examiner released new information...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local woman celebrates her 100th birthday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend.Olga Darnay turned 100 years old and celebrated with friends and family at the American Legion in Glassport.Ms. Darnay says she doesn't know the secret to life but makes sure to take every day as it comes.Here's to wishing her the happiest of birthdays!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Guitars for Vets saving lives one note at a time

BUTLER (KDKA) – It's a soothing sound for veteran Michael Kennedy, one that calms his nerves and nourishes his soul. "I feel like it just brings out the best in you," Kennedy said. "God opened up the door and just trying to play different tunes. It just makes your mind. It's all happiness."Happiness – a feeling Kennedy did not have for a while. After serving in the U.S. Army for four years, he went home to Evans City and a rocky marriage. "From when I got kicked out of my house, I had to move to a campground and I...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

James Fox, founder of Fox's Pizza has passed away

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The founder of Fox's Pizza Den has died.According to the Tribune-Review, Jim Fox, of Murrysville, died of complications stemming from a car crash that took place last year.Fox opened his first pizza shop in Pitcairn back in 1971.Over half a century later, the chain has more than 200 locations in 25 states.Fox was 74 years old. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Camp counselor shortage putting parents in bind

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Many summer camps in the Pittsburgh area have hit their capacity because of a shortage of camp counselor applicants.The Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania and several other organizations that host summer camps told KDKA this has been the most challenging year for filling camp counselor positions.School is almost out for the summer, but many kids might end up on a waitlist for summer camp."It's difficult because we have room in the buildings, but we don't have the staff to fill the positions," said Jessi Marsh, the Vice President of Advancement and Philanthropy for the Boys...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Omar Khan expected to be named Steelers' general manager

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have reportedly found their new general manager. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Omar Khan, the Steelers' vice president of football and business administration, is expected to be named the team's new general manager. He was hired by the Steelers in 2001 after working with the New Orleans Saints.NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala said Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Wiedl is slated to become Pittsburgh's new assistant general manager.The changes in the front office come after Kevin Colbert stepped down as GM following the 2022 NFL Draft. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: Attracting birds to your yard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I love attracting birds to my yard.  Every time I post bird pictures or videos, someone always asks how I get the different types of birds to come into my yard.  Attracting birds is simple, but my expertise is not birds, so we should talk with an expert for tips and tricks to make your birding experience as exciting as possible.  For that expertise, we had a discussion with Rachel Handel, the communications director at the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania.Elizabeth: Hi Rachel! Why would you want to attract...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of running grandparent scheme in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Florida man was charged with running a grandparent scam in the Pittsburgh area, federal prosecutors announced Monday. A federal grand jury indicted 25-year-old Adrian Orozco Perez on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after prosecutors said he came to the Pittsburgh area in February to scam elderly victims. In the so-called grandparent scam, phone scammers would pose as an attorney and tell victims that a family member, usually a grandchild, was in jail and needed money for bail and legal fees. Prosecutors said Perez would then pretend to be a courier or bondsman and go to the victims' homes to get the money. Perez is also accused of similar conduct in Tennessee and Georgia, where he's now in jail. He could face 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies and cool temperatures expected on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Clouds held in place yesterday through a big chunk of the day and that is the reason we were slightly lower than my forecast high of 70 degrees.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosOfficially Pittsburgh hit 68 for yesterday's high. Sunshine will return today with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs today will be in the mid-70s. Rain chances for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are now coming into focus with Thursday really appearing dry for most of the day.  I have dropped rain chances to just 30 percent...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Child Youth Services facing big shortage of caseworkers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workers who are focused on protecting Pennsylvania's children and families are in crisis as caseloads are piling up without enough employees to do the job. KDKA has learned there is an extreme shortage of caseworkers for Child Youth Services (CYF) across the commonwealth, leaving the employees that are left with higher expectations and more caseloads. CYF caseworkers work to protect children from abuse and neglect. "The staff doing this work really are that line of protection that may make the difference between whether a child's alive or dead come tomorrow morning," Brian Bornman said, executive director of Pennsylvania's Children Youth...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey releases statement after 15 killed in Texas school shooting

(AP/KDKA) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead.It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey released a statement on Tuesday, saying:"Our hearts grieve for the families, friends, and classmates affected by today's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Our centers of learning should be safe places for all, yet the sanctity of our schools continue to be violated....
PITTSBURGH, PA
