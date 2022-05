Leitha Lucille Hite-Harris-Slentz, 91, of Cambridge (previously of Carrollton) died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Altercare Nursing Facility in Cambridge. She was born Sept. 28, 1930, in Plum Run (Bowerston) to Victor and Martha Hicks Hite. On November 8, 1952, she married Carl Harris of Cadiz. Together they had two...

