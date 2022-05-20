ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Former Hoosier Guard Ali Patberg Joins Indiana Women’s Basketball Staff

By Haley Jordan
 4 days ago

Beloved former Indiana guard Ali Patberg joins the Indiana women’s basketball program staff as a team and recruitment coordinator following her final season as a Hoosier.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Hoosier beloved guard Ali Patberg has joined the Indiana women’s basketball program as a team and recruitment coordinator, the league announced Friday.

“We are excited to have Ali join our staff in this capacity after such a successful collegiate career,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. “She has always expressed her desire to pursue a career in college coaching and we are happy she can begin that journey here. Ali is a true competitor who has helped us build this program and is a fantastic person that will impact our players on and off the court. We are looking forward to seeing her transition into a member of our staff.”

Throughout Patberg’s graduate student season in 2021-22, Moren expressed her hope in multiple press conferences that Patberg would join the staff someday.

That day is here, and Patberg has five seasons of Hoosiers credibility including her redshirt season.

Patberg finished her Hoosiers career as a four-time All-Big Ten honoree in her final season and helped lead Indiana to two consecutive Sweet 16’s and three NCAA tournament appearances.

She ranks ninth in all-time scoring with 1,752 points with a career average of 14 points per game, which ranks eighth in the program.

To top it off, she also ranks third in assists with 527.

“I would like to say thank you to Coach Moren and the rest of the staff for believing and trusting me as I begin my college coaching career,” Patberg said.

“I could not think of a better place and with better people to start this next chapter with. I will learn and grow as a professional from one of the best staffs in college basketball and continue to be a part of the Indiana program, which holds such a special place in my heart.”

Patberg wasted no time returning to her cream and crimson home following her final season where she averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

First, the Columbus, Ind. native remained close by after being drafted by the Indiana Fever as the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Once she was released from the team, she came back to her roots at Indiana making sure the second round of the NCAA Tournament wasn’t the last time Patberg would see Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Patberg will now get to work on the court where she helped make history.

Ali Patberg

Ali Patberg accepts the G. Frederick Glass Director’s Award for best representing Indiana’s spirit.

IU Athletics

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14), Mackenizie Holmes (54), Aleksa Gulbe (10) and Kiandra Browne (23) smiles as they sing the alma mater after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14), Mackenizie Holmes (54), Aleksa Gulbe (10) and Kiandra Browne (23) smiles as they sing the alma mater after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

March 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) drives the ball against UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) drives the ball against UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) leads a bench celebration Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, as IU rolls past Charlotte, 85-51, in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tourney.

Indiana's bench led by Ali Patberg (14) celebrate during the second half of the Indiana versus Charlotte women's NCAA First Round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) reacts to a call during the women s Big Ten tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana won 70-62.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) reacts to a call during the women s Big Ten tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana won 70-62.

Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) dribbles during the second quarter of an NCAA women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) dribbles during the second quarter of an NCAA women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) dribbles the ball up court after collecting a turnover against Iowa's Addison O'Grady during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) dribbles the ball up court after collecting a turnover against Iowa's Addison O'Grady during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) rushes up the court Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Butler Bulldogs, 86-63.

USA Today

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) smiles on the bench during the second half of the Indiana versus Charlotte women's NCAA First Round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) smiles on the bench during the second half of the Indiana versus Charlotte women's NCAA First Round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Indiana’s Ali Patberg (14) embraces head coach Teri Moren after the victory in the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) embraces head coach Teri Moren after the victory in the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

