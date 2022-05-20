Former Hoosier Guard Ali Patberg Joins Indiana Women’s Basketball Staff

Beloved former Indiana guard Ali Patberg joins the Indiana women’s basketball program staff as a team and recruitment coordinator following her final season as a Hoosier.

“We are excited to have Ali join our staff in this capacity after such a successful collegiate career,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. “She has always expressed her desire to pursue a career in college coaching and we are happy she can begin that journey here. Ali is a true competitor who has helped us build this program and is a fantastic person that will impact our players on and off the court. We are looking forward to seeing her transition into a member of our staff.”

Throughout Patberg’s graduate student season in 2021-22, Moren expressed her hope in multiple press conferences that Patberg would join the staff someday.

That day is here, and Patberg has five seasons of Hoosiers credibility including her redshirt season.

Patberg finished her Hoosiers career as a four-time All-Big Ten honoree in her final season and helped lead Indiana to two consecutive Sweet 16’s and three NCAA tournament appearances.

She ranks ninth in all-time scoring with 1,752 points with a career average of 14 points per game, which ranks eighth in the program.

To top it off, she also ranks third in assists with 527.

“I would like to say thank you to Coach Moren and the rest of the staff for believing and trusting me as I begin my college coaching career,” Patberg said.

“I could not think of a better place and with better people to start this next chapter with. I will learn and grow as a professional from one of the best staffs in college basketball and continue to be a part of the Indiana program, which holds such a special place in my heart.”

Patberg wasted no time returning to her cream and crimson home following her final season where she averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

First, the Columbus, Ind. native remained close by after being drafted by the Indiana Fever as the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Once she was released from the team, she came back to her roots at Indiana making sure the second round of the NCAA Tournament wasn’t the last time Patberg would see Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Patberg will now get to work on the court where she helped make history.

