Sauk Rapids, MN

Sauk Rapids-Rice Students Celebrate Tractor Day

By Alex Svejkovsky
 5 days ago
SAUK RAPIDS -- A parade of farm tractors pulled into the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School parking lot Friday morning to celebrate Tractor Day. It's an annual event that our FFA advisor...

Rock The Riverside Starts Next Week in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is getting ready to host its second annual Rock the Riverside concert series. The 14-week free music event kicks off next Thursday, June 2nd, and runs through September 1St. Twenty-eight acts are scheduled to perform with the opening act taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. each night and the headliner going on at 7:00 p.m.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Sauk Rapids-Rice Announced 3 New Hires

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District has announced a few new hires for the upcoming school year. Laura Arndt has been offered the job as the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School principal. She is currently serving as the middle school principal at Sartell-St. Stephen. She has been with that school district since 2015.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Tami Reding of Big Lake Wins Dream Getaway #61

Congratulations to Tami Reding of Big Lake -- the winner of Dream Getaway #61! We called Tami this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Tami to decide where she wants to go. (She's leaning towards renting a huge cabin up north for a big 'ol family get together.)
BIG LAKE, MN
Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week in the overnight hours on the 3700 block of County Road 10 in Krain Township about $3,500 in tools were taken from a job site. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says they hear this a lot and she suggests making an inventory of all of your tools and/or identifying them with initials and have a picture of each item especially those with serial numbers.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Watkins

ROSEVILLE -- A winning lottery ticket has been sold in Watkins. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Tuesday night's North 5 drawing was sold at Jack's Of Watkins Inc. on Veterans Drive in Watkins. The ticket is worth $58,812. The winning numbers are 5,9, 18, 24, and...
WATKINS, MN
Cold Spring Appoints New Council Member

COLD SPRING -- The Cold Spring City Council has filled their open council seat. During Tuesday's meeting, the council appointed Ryan Hennen to fill the seat left by Shannon Miller, who resigned earlier this month. Hennen was one of five candidates who applied for the position including Andrea Robinson, Tom...
COLD SPRING, MN
Morrison County Hosting Event to Raise Awareness of Scams

LITTLE FALLS -- One Central Minnesota county is trying to lead the way in helping elderly and vulnerable adults avoid getting scammed. Morrison County dubbed May as Vulnerable Adult Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. As part of that, the Community Adult Protection Team is hosting an event next week called "the art of scamming: knowledge is power" hoping to decrease the number of elderly and vulnerable adults victimized by scammers.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Sartell Approves Golf Cart Ordinance

SARTELLL -- Golf carts will be allowed to legally operate on city streets in Sartell. During Monday’s council meeting, the council approved the new ordinance. Under the ordinance drivers would need to be 16-years-old, have proof of a valid driver’s license and insurance, and must obey all traffic laws.
SARTELL, MN
