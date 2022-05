It was just a week ago when the world learned that Lil Keed passed away. The shocking news quickly circulated through social media—even more so after his brother Lil Gotit confirmed the rumors. As expected, Keed's fans want to celebrate his life and mourn his loss together, so organizers in Atlanta have attempted to arrange a public vigil for a gathering. Unfortunately, according to reports, their request for a permit was denied.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO