This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the evening of May 19th, Officers were dispatched to the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South State Fair Boulevard in reference to a hit and run crash. An eastbound mini van collided with a northbound car. The driver of the mini van left the scene. The car sustained minor damages and was able to be driven from the scene. The suspect was later identified. Domingo Caal, 25, of Sedalia, was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO