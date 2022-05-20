ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

Dr. Fauci addresses graduates at Roger Williams University

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICpS8_0fkx7l6400

BRISTOL, R.I. - Dr. Anthony Fauci urged graduates of Roger Williams University on Friday to fight what he called the "normalization of untruths," which has become a growing and more troubling problem during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and the face of the federal government's response to the coronavirus, was the commencement ceremony's keynote speaker but addressed students at the private Rhode Island college remotely because he had to attend a memorial service for a family member.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, I have experienced firsthand something that has troubled and saddened me - a deepened divisiveness in our nation," he said. "Unfortunately, differences of opinion or ideology are propped up by deliberate distortions of reality to the point of fabrications, conspiracy theories, and outright lies."

He told the students to apply the analytic skills they have learned during their time at the university to challenge and renounce untruths, which he called a threat to the nation.

"Reject the politicization of science that denigrates evidence and facts," he said.

Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases who has advised eight presidents, was one of four people to receive an honorary degree during commencement exercises at the school located in Bristol.

The pandemic has also laid bare and exacerbated health inequities experienced by some members of society, including Black and Indigenous populations, said Fauci.

"Let not our collective memory of the health inequities revealed during this pandemic fade, rather let it motivate us to undertake the long-term commitment that will be required to address the root causes of health disparities," he said. "I strongly urge you to be part of that effort."

The pandemic has also shown the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, he said. It was that collaboration which led to "a truly unprecedented accomplishment" - the development and authorization of effective COVID-19 vaccines within a year of the virus being identified, vaccines that he said have saved tens of millions of lives worldwide.

The others to receive honorary degrees were U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins; Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island John N. McConnell, Jr.; and retired state Supreme Court Associate Justice Francis X. Flaherty.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Mayor Wu speaks at DESE meeting after report criticizes BPS

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told the Department of Secondary and Elementary Education that she is determined to improve Boston Public Schools, a day after the state released a scathing report. "I ran for mayor on a promise to deliver bold, urgent change, centering our young people to make Boston a city for everyone. And I am fiercely committed to that work," said Wu to DESE board members at a meeting Tuesday. Parents, teachers, and union leaders marched from the State House to the McCormack Building to support Wu and rally in opposition to BPS being placed in state receivership. "The issue...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Crypts of 2 U.S. presidents in basement of Quincy church

QUINCY - Massachusetts is tied to a great deal of American history, but some of it is hidden away. In the basement of the United First Parish Church in Quincy there are crypts of two American presidents - the second president, John Adams and his son, the sixth president, John Quincy Adams - along with their first ladies.Kelly Brotzman works in the same basement and I stumbled upon this important piece of history while doing a story recently on her prison brook program."Yeah, so these are my neighbors, my office neighbors. They are nice and quiet. Not many people can...
iheart.com

124 Million Dollars In Pandemic Relief Ready To Be Spent

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has signed a 124 million dollar measure which will spend the rest of the pandemic relief funding the city got from the fed. 31 million dollars for housing. Twenty million for infrastructure improvements in broadband, water and sewer. "As we continue to recover from the pandemic,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, RI
Society
Bristol, RI
Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Bristol, RI
State
Rhode Island State
CBS Boston

Brookline schools bring back mask mandate as COVID cases rise

BROOKLINE - Brookline students and teachers came back to school Monday with a COVID mask mandate back in placePeople now have to wear them again in all town-owned buildings, including schools."I think it never should have been taken away in the first place," mother Alexis Jones told WBZ-TV."(It's just) crazy. It's like mask on, the mask off, the mask on, mask off. I feel like it's going to happen a lot for the school year next year," said Brookline high student Abram Duclos.The Brookline Department of Public Health said the mandate is due to the recent increase in COVID cases....
BROOKLINE, MA
GoLocalProv

This Rhode Island Woman Believes This Table Can Change Lives

One of the state’s biggest inclusion and accessibility advocates will be unveiling a new project on Tuesday in Providence — that she believes has the ability to change lives. Tina Guenette Pedersen, along with members of The Steel Yard, will be unveiling “Tina’s Table,” which will feature bench...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NHPR

Ballot now set in the Republican primary for governor of Massachusetts

A former state representative who is a Trump supporter and a business owner backed by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will appear on the state ballot in the Republican primary for governor this September. Over the weekend, Republican Party officials gathered at the MassMutual Center in Springfield for their convention. There...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
newbedfordguide.com

Southcoast ‘Hero for Health’ Awards Presented to First Responders

Southcoast Health announced that 36 municipal departments providing emergency medical services (EMS) across southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island are the recipients of the not-for-profit community health system’s 2021-22 Hero for Health Awards. “We recognize that your departments continue to go above and beyond the call of duty,...
WAREHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Wu lays out warm weather plan for Mass & Cass

BOSTON -- As the temperatures rise, there are concerns the dismantled homeless camp near Mass and Cass in Boston may reform. City officials are concerned people will return to the area looking for drugs.  On Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu laid out a plan to keep that from happening. The 11-point plan focuses on public safety, transportation, support, and cleanliness. She said in the five months since the tents came down, 200 people have moved from the streets and into beds. "People seeking services deserve a safe and welcoming environment, and we'll ensure this by increasing street cleaning throughout the neighborhood, targeted street closures, making the area more walkable with repainted crosswalks, road and sidewalk repairs, by expanding street outreach capacity to ensure citywide support, 24/7, and by reimagining the engagement center as a space focused on medical and social services," Wu said. There will also be needle exchanges and other social services. Police said the idea the area is a safe haven for drug use and dealing has to change. The city still hasn't decided exactly where those centers will go. 
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Shipments of baby formula hit shelves across Walmarts in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Monday baby formula shipments have hit Walmart shelves across the state as part of “Operation Fly Formula.”. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said the brand is called Parent’s Choice Hypoallergenic and is available...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roger Williams University#Rhode Island College#Health Disparities
ecori.org

Environmental Injustices Dumped on Two Providence Neighborhoods Illuminate Impacts of Structural Racism

Scrap-metal operations and the storage of fossil fuels and toxic chemicals line the Providence waterfront along Allens Avenue. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) PROVIDENCE — Environmental injustices and the apathetic attitudes that allow them to fester collide head-on in two neighborhoods along the city’s toxic waterfront. This intersection of societal inequality highlights the numerous environmental-justice issues Rhode Island faces, from heat islands in the state’s urban core to the historic theft of Indigenous lands to an absence of safe and convenient transportation choices to a lack of access to affordable housing and healthy food.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Brookline reinstates mask mandate for town buildings, public schools

BROOKLINE -- Starting on Monday, the indoor mask mandate will return to town-owned buildings in Brookline. With COVID cases rising across the state, the town announced Friday that masks will be required in the Library, Senior Center, and any town-owned space. This also includes all public schools.The town said they would reaccess weekly and lift the order again when the current surge is over. 
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

Two Massachusetts donut shops ranked best in the country

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly.” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour. Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Science
CBS Boston

Poll worker Shaye Moss among 5 honored with JFK Profile in Courage Award

BOSTON -- The JFK Library Foundation honored five people Sunday night with their annual Profile in Courage Award. Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack Schlossberg presented lanterns to five individuals who risked their lives or careers to defend democracy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not present for his honor. Shaye Moss was also honored. She's a former poll worker in Georgia who received death threats for refusing to declare the vote there was skewed by fake ballots. "I want to give a special thank you to all the anonymous election workers out there. The ones that are doing the heavy lifting our democracy depends on far from the spotlight," said Moss after receiving the award. "Tonight I represent all of them. All of those hardworking people with incredible courage to do the job and do it right." Congresswoman Liz Cheney was honored for breaking away from many fellow Republicans over the insurrection. She refused to support false claims that the presidential election was fraudulent. The other awards went to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Arizona Representative Russell Bowers. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

College students sit through oppressive heat at graduation

EASTON -- The warm temperatures on Sunday morning quickly turned oppressive if you have to sit at a graduation ceremony.Graduations took place all over this weekend, including at Stonehill College in Easton.  Portable fans and umbrellas seemed to be just as important as caps and gowns."Lots of water, fanning ourselves with the program, everything to keep cool down," said Stonehill Class President Kemuel Navarrete. But not even extremely hot temperatures could wipe the smiles off of these graduates.  "This day means everything to us, honestly. We're just happy to be here. We've had a crazy four years," Navarrete said.Families took to the shade as they wished their sons and daughters the very best and congratulations.    To help deal with this oppressive heat, Stonehill opened up all of their air-conditioned buildings so families could watch virtually and still be part of the ceremony."In two areas we put it virtual, so you can watch it online also we have water stations all over campus all day all of our buildings are opened that are air-conditioned so people can get a break from the heat," explained Stonehill College President Father John Denning.  
EASTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy