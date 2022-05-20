ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Food Drive Raises 7 Tons For Central Minnesota

By Jeff McMahon
 5 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota donated over 7 tons of food to "Stamp Out Hunger" last weekend. The...

“Glamping” Spot in Minnesota Makes List of Top Places in the U.S.

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
“Back The Badge” Car Show Winners Announced

ST. CLOUD -- The "Back the Badge" car show announced they raised over $4000 last weekend. All proceeds benefit the LELS Benevolent Fund which provides support for families of Minnesota’s public safety professionals who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. The car show last Saturday at the Crossroads Center brought dozens of classic cars and hundreds of people to the fundraiser.
CentraCare Hosts La Gratitude Awards

ST. CLOUD -- The CentraCare Foundation announced its La Gratitude awards at an event May 19th. The annual event honors staff and community leaders for their support of CentraCare patients and families. This year’s ceremony included a tribute to the late George and Shirley Torry. Other awards include:. Caduceus...
Morrison County Hosting Event to Raise Awareness of Scams

LITTLE FALLS -- One Central Minnesota county is trying to lead the way in helping elderly and vulnerable adults avoid getting scammed. Morrison County dubbed May as Vulnerable Adult Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. As part of that, the Community Adult Protection Team is hosting an event next week called "the art of scamming: knowledge is power" hoping to decrease the number of elderly and vulnerable adults victimized by scammers.
Beautiful Mind Project Opening Mindology Mental Wellness Center

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud-based nonprofit is getting ready to open its first physical location. The Beautiful Mind Project was started nearly seven years ago by Marc Van Herr. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder 18 years ago. Up until now, the organization has been doing a lot of public speaking and education on mental health awareness. They've also awarded six college scholarships.
