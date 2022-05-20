ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Crash cleared on I-95 North near Southpark Boulevard

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT crews have cleared a crash on I-95 North that caused backups in both directions of the interstate. All northbound lanes of I-95 are closed after...

www.nbc12.com

NBC12

Hanover 911 experiencing service disruptions

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Emergency Communications was experiencing service disruptions, so there were disruptions in receiving all 911 calls. Officials said that non-emergency lines are still working. Callers can still get emergency services by calling the non-emergency number 804-730-6140 or using cellular services to call 911. The issue has...
HANOVER, VA
NBC12

Bald eagle hit by vehicle released back into wild

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After two months of rehab, a bald eagle is soaring high above the trees again. On March 20, the eagle was hit by a vehicle in Henrico’s East End. The driver stayed at the scene and called police for help. An animal protection officer was...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Police: 9-year-old girl shot, critically wounded

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - Police in northern Virginia say a 9-year-old girl has been shot and critically wounded. Prince William County Police say officers called to Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge on Tuesday evening found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound and they administered first aid until rescue personnel arrived.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC12

Juvenile injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, police said. Officers were called around 4 p.m. to Ridgefield Parkway and Glen Eagles Drive for the report of a pedestrian crash. At the scene, police found a juvenile with...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

15-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Prince William County double homicide

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a double homicide at an apartment complex in Woodbridge. On Sunday, May 15, just after 4 p.m., officers were called to the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 1300 block of Mary’s Way to investigate the destruction of property. An apartment resident reported seeing a bullet hole in his ceiling, which appeared to come from the apartment above. Officers received no answer after performing a welfare check on the apartment downstairs, but maintenance opened the door for them.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Central Va. schools implement enhanced safety measures following Texas shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school systems in Central Virginia have implemented safety measures on Wednesday and through the end of the school year after Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Texas. Richmond. Richmond Public Schools implemented enhanced searches during student arrival on Wednesday. In an update to parents, Superintendent Jason...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Forecast: Drizzle continues at least through Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Light rain becomes a steady drizzle this evening through Wednesday. Clouds hang tough the next couple of days. Tuesday Night: Drizzle and cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday: Cloudy, with drizzle or spotty light rain likely much of the day. Lows in the mid 50s,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

4 Richmond pools opening Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four pools around Richmond will open over Memorial Day weekend. The Blackwell, Fairmount, Hotchkiss and Randolph pools will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends only until June 12. The remainder of city pools open on June 18 with weekday hours of 1-8 p.m.,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Health department issues first spike alert in overdoses in metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts issued the first ‘spike alert’ through the Richmond-Metro Spike Alert system over the weekend. The alert is a system that notifies the general public when spikes in opioid overdoses occur. The system was established through the RRHD, Chesterfield Health District, Henrico Health District, and the Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA), which measures opioid overdose in their respective areas.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Birdsong Peanuts to invest $25 million to upgrade facility in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A historic peanut processor is expanding its operations in Virginia. Governor Youngkin says Birdsong Peanuts is investing $25 million into its Suffolk facility to make it one of its most modern and efficient shelling plants. “When long-term corporate partners like Birdsong Peanuts reinvest in Virginia, it...
SUFFOLK, VA

