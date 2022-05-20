Nick Saban Will Get the Last Word on October 8th

Photo: Jamie Squire

The war of words between Alabama Head Coach, Nick Saban and Texas A&M Head Coach, Jimbo Fisher only seemed to escalate yesterday, and that may not bode well for Fisher and his Aggies. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide have a history of embarrassing schools on the field after being disrespected in public, and Alabama is already an early 16 ½-point favorite when A&M visits Tuscaloosa in October. Mark your calendars for this one.

Dan Patrick: “Saban and the Tide don’t take kindly to being disrespected. (In) 2016 Jim Harbaugh and Saban got into that public disagreement, remember the satellite football camps? Alabama then went on to embarrass Michigan in their next matchup. LSU: similar fate in 2020. LSU beats Alabama in 2019, video surfaced of Ed Orgeron at LSU mocking the Tide’s famous slogan. Next season Alabama beat LSU, 55-17. Texas A&M is a good program. Can’t be certain what’ll happen when they meet in October but, if history is any indication, Nick Saban may get the last word on this.”