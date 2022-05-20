ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Nick Saban Will Get the Last Word on October 8th

By Michael Lingard
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q25uZ_0fkx0Jkt00
Photo: Jamie Squire

The war of words between Alabama Head Coach, Nick Saban and Texas A&M Head Coach, Jimbo Fisher only seemed to escalate yesterday, and that may not bode well for Fisher and his Aggies. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide have a history of embarrassing schools on the field after being disrespected in public, and Alabama is already an early 16 ½-point favorite when A&M visits Tuscaloosa in October. Mark your calendars for this one.

Dan Patrick: “Saban and the Tide don’t take kindly to being disrespected. (In) 2016 Jim Harbaugh and Saban got into that public disagreement, remember the satellite football camps? Alabama then went on to embarrass Michigan in their next matchup. LSU: similar fate in 2020. LSU beats Alabama in 2019, video surfaced of Ed Orgeron at LSU mocking the Tide’s famous slogan. Next season Alabama beat LSU, 55-17. Texas A&M is a good program. Can’t be certain what’ll happen when they meet in October but, if history is any indication, Nick Saban may get the last word on this.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Ed Orgeron
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy