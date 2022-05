The city of Pendleton is inviting community members to attend a Pendleton Transit Open House to weigh in on the proposed Bus Barn Facility and potential new bus routes. The city of Pendleton is expanding its public transit programs and moving forward with building a new bus barn facility near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport to secure, house and protect the city’s public transportation vehicles. Community members are encouraged to attend a drop-in open house to learn more about potential bus barn facility designs and talk with city staff. The event is scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the Pendleton Convention Center.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO