Freshman DB Caleb Wooden highlighted among top newcomers in 2022

There will be no Smoke Monday for the Auburn Tigers defense in 2022, but who will step up in his absence? How about a player that was rocking his number during the spring game?

247Sports recently broke down the top 100 true freshmen that matter in the upcoming season, among them is safety Caleb Wooden. He shined in the spring game but is he ready to take on the best that the SEC has to offer? We will likely find out sooner rather than later.

Wooden is the younger brother of defensive lineman Colby Wooden. It is certainly possible to see the Wooden duo on the field together early and often this season. Both are likely to make an impact on this defense.

What 247Sports Says…

Auburn lost two of its top three safeties to the NFL this offseason, which created an opportunity for new blood this spring. And Wooden took advantage. He was a star of Auburn’s spring almost the entire run and now projects as a potential starter on the back end. He’ll have to continue battling for a starting job, especially with Auburn recently adding Iowa State safety transfer Craig McDonald, but Wooden has played his way into plenty of early reps.

