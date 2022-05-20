ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Freshman DB Caleb Wooden highlighted among top newcomers in 2022

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nz0WI_0fkwwC7U00

There will be no Smoke Monday for the Auburn Tigers defense in 2022, but who will step up in his absence? How about a player that was rocking his number during the spring game?

247Sports recently broke down the top 100 true freshmen that matter in the upcoming season, among them is safety Caleb Wooden. He shined in the spring game but is he ready to take on the best that the SEC has to offer? We will likely find out sooner rather than later.

Wooden is the younger brother of defensive lineman Colby Wooden. It is certainly possible to see the Wooden duo on the field together early and often this season. Both are likely to make an impact on this defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQ0II_0fkwwC7U00
(Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Network)

What 247Sports Says…

Auburn lost two of its top three safeties to the NFL this offseason, which created an opportunity for new blood this spring. And Wooden took advantage. He was a star of Auburn’s spring almost the entire run and now projects as a potential starter on the back end. He’ll have to continue battling for a starting job, especially with Auburn recently adding Iowa State safety transfer Craig McDonald, but Wooden has played his way into plenty of early reps.

List

Gallery

First look at former Tigers in their NFL jerseys

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Patrick on Twitter @PatrickConnCFB.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Jerseys#Auburn Tigers#247sports#Sec#Iowa State#Contact Follow#Auburn News#Twitter Patrickconncfb
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy