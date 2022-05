Connecticut Childbirth & Women’s Center claims Nuvance Health has revoked the privileges of one of its midwives to deliver babies at Danbury Hospital. Nuvance received a complaint against the midwife, though the Center's officials are not disclosing the nature of the complaint, citing patient privacy concerns. Nuvance has not confirmed whether it investigated a complaint but said in a statement they have an obligation to address any care that's found concerning-- including matters with independent, community practitioners.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO