ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

‘Out of 007 Movie': Calif. Burglary Suspects' Car Equipped License Plate Flipper and More

By Jonathan Lloyd
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA resident's tip about a car possibly linked to a burglary investigation led Irvine police to a Mercedes-Benz equipped with a push-button rotating license plate and more surprises. The resident reported the Mercedes-Benz to police after recognizing it as a car possibly involved in previous vehicle burglaries in the...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 2

Related
foxla.com

10 shot, 1 fatally during after-prom party in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One person was killed and nine others injured during a shooting in San Bernardino Friday night. Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to a shopping plaza at the 3600 block of E. Highland Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived on scene, they located...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Chihuahua Puppy Shot with Arrow in Desert Hot Springs

A Chihuahua puppy mix was shot through the neck with an arrow in Desert Hot Springs today, requiring emergency surgery that veterinarians believe will be successful in saving the pup's life. The four-month-old female was found early Monday morning by a woman in the 15500 block of Avenida Florencita, near...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Cars
Irvine, CA
Cars
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irvine, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KTVU FOX 2

California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A substitute teacher was arrested on suspicion of molesting four female students in a classroom at a Southern California elementary school, authorities said. The alleged victims, ages 8 and 9 years old, told investigators the teacher touched them inappropriately in separate incidents at Adams Elementary in...
SANTA ANA, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at party in Southern California

Nine people were shot, including one fatally, during a party in Southern California late Friday night, police said. Police officers responded to a shooting at a business in the city of Highland, east of Los Angeles, shortly before midnight Friday, the San Bernardino Police Department said. Witnesses who called 911 told dispatchers that multiple people had been shot, according to police.
HIGHLAND, CA
onscene.tv

Kidnapping & Other Felonies Suspect Captured | San Diego

05.19.2022 | 9:25 AM | SAN DIEGO – The wife called her husband as she was heading home and he answered the phone and then the suspect’s voice came over the phone. The suspect said, I have your husband and he’s okay, and you’re beautiful”. The wife called the Police immediately and there were officers nearby. When the officers arrived, they found the victim on the sidewalk and the suspect at the victim’s car with the driver’s side door open. The suspect fled on foot when he saw the officers. The pursuit led for a few blocks and the suspect went into an apartment complex. The officers found him inside one of the apartments and he was armed with a knife. The officers were able to arrest the suspect without force. The victim was checked out for the cuts and bruises he suffered during the altercation. The suspect is believed to have pulled a knife on someone earlier in a robbery attempt, and the Police were chasing him yesterday for other crimes he committed. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#License Plate#Burglary#Flipper#Mercedes Benz#Irvine Police Department#Irvinepolice
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 3 Injured After Falling 300 Feet Off California Cliff

A 25-year-old man who died in a fall off a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates has been identified as Jerardo Huitzil. Coroner's officials identified him hours after he died and three others were hospitalized in the 300-foot fall. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition and a fourth victim, Vincent...
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
San Diego weekly Reader

Murder at 63rd and El Cajon Blvd.

By late October they had an apartment at Fortieth Street and Orange Avenue. Early one morning Garrett saw two men at the front door, one of whom was Marck Lambros III, a pudgy twenty-nine-year-old who had come to get back some gold jewelry David had stolen from Lambros after the two had met in front of the Press Room bar at Third Avenue and Broadway.
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Bicycle Collision on Interstate 5 [San Diego, CA]

Female Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash on Clairemont Drive. The accident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m., on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Clairemont Drive. For reasons unknown, the driver of a passing vehicles struck the female bicyclist. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medical...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two gang members arrested for possession of narcotics for sales in Coachella

A Coachella resident and documented criminal street gang member was arrested by officers with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force. The officers had initially conducted a vehicle stop near Avenue 53 and Lee Street in the city of Coachella after observing a reckless driver. A passenger in the vehicle, also from Coachella, was The post Two gang members arrested for possession of narcotics for sales in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
onscene.tv

Young Man Killed In DUI Crash | Redlands

05.17.2022 | 1:31 PM | REDLANDS – California Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle traffic collision with one person trapped. Per CHP a silver Toyota was traveling on San Timoteo Road and was trying to pass a vehicle over a double yellow line. As it approached a turn in the road a truck pulling a box trailer was approaching and the Toyota tried to get back into its lane when it side swiped the vehicle that it was trying to pass. At that time the car went sideways and the truck heading in the opposite direction hit it on the driver side door killing the driver. The truck lost part of its axel in the accident. At this time alcohol IS considered to be a factor in the accident, as an empty 12 pack of beer was found in the vehicle. The driver of the truck was transported by ground to a local area hospital in an unknown condition. CHP is currently investigating the accident and San Timoteo road will be closed for the duration. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
L.A. Weekly

Three Killed in Fiery Crash on 118 Freeway [Granada Hills, CA]

GRANADA HILLS, CA (May 20, 2022) – On Saturday, at least three people died in a fiery two-vehicle crash on 118 Freeway, police said. The accident occurred on the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Granada Hills near 405 Freeway, according to initial reports. Furthermore, authorities immediately responded to the...
GRANADA HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy