Erling Haaland Hands Out £400,000-Worth of Leaving Presents for Borussia Dortmund Colleagues Ahead of Manchester City Transfer

By Nathan Allen
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HkzyA_0fkwv7kt00

Erling Haaland was certainly in a generous mood as he prepared to leave Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City, with his collection of leaving presents detailed in a new report in German press.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City announced last week that Erling Haaland would join the club on the first day of July, for a reported initial fee of £51 million.

The 21 year-old, born in the same year father Alf-Inge transferred to Manchester City, will reportedly earn between £375,000 and £400,000 a week - putting him on similar wages to star midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne.

The Norway international striker is coming off the back of an incredibly prolific spell at Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 86 goals in just 89 appearances and helped the club win the DFB-Pokal.

The striker's time in Germany clearly had a significant impact on him, with the player wanting his departure to be announced ahead of the final home game of the season last weekend, giving him a chance to say goodbye to Dortmund's passionate fans.

Now, it has emerged that the former RB Salzburg man had another farewell in mind for his teammates and other staff.

According to German newspaper BILD, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness , Erling Haaland gifted each of his 33 Borussia Dortmund teammates a Rolex Submariner watch.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H72JT_0fkwv7kt00

While products from the Swiss Luxury watchmakers can vary drastically in price depending on edition, those purchased by Erling Haaland are thought to have cost upwards of £11,000, according to BILD .

In addition, another 20 Borussia Dortmund employees outside of the club's playing staff reportedly received an Omega watch worth £4,000-£6,000, meaning in total, Erling Haaland's gift is estimated at over £400,000/€500,000.

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKPXH_0fkwv7kt00

IMAGO / Revierfoto

It gets better too, when you hear the details as to how this luxurious present is claimed to have been delivered. According to BILD , " the luxury goods were delivered by two limousines from Holland ", and included " a personal try-on service for every employee and player ."

" The watches were also packed in a special box that was adorned with three photos: one with his shirt number 9, one with Haaland in a jubilant pose and one with the DFB Cup in his hands ".

Manchester City fans will be hoping that Erling Haaland stays at the club for many years to come, but his new teammates will take solace in the fact that - should the striker's reported release clause be activated part-way through his contract - they need never worry about getting their phone out of their pockets to check the time again.

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

