WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, will soon be opening restaurants in Nevada with a new eight-store development deal that will bring the brand to various cities throughout Clark County within the next five years. The new deal was signed by multi-unit franchisee Raj Sangha of Dhindsa Group of Companies, who currently owns and operates seven other WaBa Grill locations throughout Southern California. Sangha now has exclusive territory rights to develop WaBa Grill in Clark County, introducing WaBa Grill to many new cities, including Las Vegas and Henderson.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO