Ferndale, CA

Earthquake! 3.3 magnitude, 10km SSW of Ferndale, CA

 5 days ago

Motorcyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Highway 299 Hit-and-Run; CHP Seeking Driver

On 5/24/2022, at approximately 1510 hours, the CHP Trinity River Area was advised of a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on SR-299 in front of the Salyer Store in unincorporated Trinity County. CHP Willow Creek units were the first to arrive on scene and discovered the driver of the Toyota had fled the scene. The motorcycle rider was transported to a hospital in Humboldt County for suspected major injuries.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
GUEST OPINION: If We Want to Save the Humboldt Way of Life, Maybe We Should Plan For Lots More Growth and Housing Development

Get out your crystal ball. Imagine Humboldt County in 10 years: Will our population have grown or shrunk?. According to the California Department of Finance’s most recent projection (2019), Humboldt County is on the downhill slope, with falling populations projected into the future. Meanwhile, the State of California will grow, slowly, as a whole. This population projection is important because it is used by the California Department of Housing and Community Development to set the “Regional Housing Needs Allocation” (RHNA, pronounced “ree-nah”). RHNA is the total number of housing units that local governments are required to plan for. If we get our growth projections wrong — if we grow instead of shrink — we are likely to have under-planned for housing development. And because housing cost responds to demand, if we fail to meet this demand with increased supply, housing prices will only go further up.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
OBITUARY: Doris Rose DeLashmutt, 1931-2022

Doris Rose DeLashmutt peacefully “called it curtains” on Friday, May 20, 2022 with friends and family surrounding her. Her parents, Filomena and Michele Romanini, immigrated from Antraccoli, Italy in 1921 and made their home in Orick. She was born on Monday, August 10, 1931 in a house that once stood directly on the current Orick Fairgrounds. The Romanini brood consisted of six children and she was the prized baby of the family. Doris was proud to be from Orick and every chance she got, she’d tell you a story from her charmed childhood. Some of her favorites include the time a bunch of young Orickians took a makeshift raft out on Freshwater Lagoon, not one of them could swim and she marveled that they all survived the adventure. The one and only time she was kicked off a school bus by the driver, was for talking; interestingly the school bus driver happened to be her older brother, Leo. She was left on the side of the road, hitchhiked and got a ride from a logging truck.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
City
Ferndale, CA
Humboldt County Native Candy Stockton Named County’s New Health Officer

Press release from the Department of Health and Human Services:. Dr. Candy Stockton was named Humboldt County’s new Health Officer, following confirmation by the Board of Supervisors today. Dr. Stockton, a fourth-generation Humboldt County native, received her medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine and is board...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YESTERDAY in SUPES: Mental Health Crisis Brings Local Resources to a ‘Breaking Point’; County Seeks Housing Trust Fund Money; Fiscal Management Woes Continue

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors engaged with some of the county’s most intractable problems on Tuesday, looking for new approaches in addressing homelessness, mental health care and the slow-motion disaster wrought by its own financial management. In a morning hearing, the board heard from local health care providers...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
36 People Have Tested Positive, One Hospitalized During COVID Outbreak at Fortuna Care Home, Public Health Reports

Press release from the Humboldt County Public Health Division:. The Humboldt County Public Health Branch responded last week to a COVID-19 outbreak at Fortuna Rehabilitation & Wellness Center where 26 residents and 10 staff members have now tested positive for the virus. One resident is currently hospitalized. Due to the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Administrative Assistant

$42,561.50 - $53,027.11 /yr. Apply by midnight June 6, 2022. This position will perform a wide variety of administrative and support duties within the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Operations. Please see the full requirements section at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/arcataca or contact Arcata City Manager’s Office, 736 F Street, Arcata, (707) 822-5953. EOE....
ARCATA, CA
B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. KIRK EDWARD OCMAND APD Bench Warrant Receiving...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
SOTOLONGO TRIAL: Testimony Ends; Closing Arguments to Begin Tomorrow Morning

Testimony ended this morning in the jury trial of murder suspect Gearold Sotolongo, with jurors expected to hear closing arguments tomorrow. The last witness in the trial was Sotolongo himself, who admitted he stabbed Roger Yale but said he had no intent to kill and was acting in self-defense after Yale accosted him outside the Hoopa Mini-mart.
HOOPA, CA
JAIL OVERDOSES: Two Female Inmates Treated With Narcan After Being Found Unresponsive; Fellow Inmate Booked on Fresh Drug Charges

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Humboldt County Correctional Deputies and medical staff at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility used medication to save two individuals suspected of opioid overdose. Monday night, at around 5:40 p.m., correctional deputies were alerted to two medical emergencies occurring inside the same...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Accused Fortuna High Coach Taken Into Custody After Judge Increases Bail at Arraignment

A Fortuna High School coach and math teacher was handcuffed and led away to jail at his arraignment today after Judge Kelly Neel raised his bail by $65,000. Gary Frankland Landergen, 56, is charged with the felony child molestation of three 15-year-old girls. He posted $35,000 bail when he was arrested on April 6, but was taken into custody again this afternoon after Neel increased his bail to $100,000.
FORTUNA, CA
SOTOLONGO TRIAL: Defense Presents Self-Defense Case, While Prosecution Points to the Accused’s History of Jailhouse Fights

It was Roger Yale who started the fight that ended with his death, alleged murderer Gearold Sotolongo testified when he took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Sotolongo, 31, contradicted what other witnesses have said about the events of Feb. 13, 2016, when he stabbed Yale in the heart during an altercation at the Hoopa Mini-mart. Under questioning by defense attorney Zack Curtis, Sotolongo denied he and four other people were first arguing with Yale across the street from the mini-mart, then followed him while challenging him to fight.
HOOPA, CA

