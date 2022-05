With Memorial Day sales now upon us ahead of this weekend's kick-off to Summer, some of the best laptops and best Chromebooks are getting some healthy price cuts. Chromebooks especially make for some of the best cheap laptop deals since they are already some of the most affordable devices on the market. Thanks to the lightweight nature of the Chrome OS operating system, you don't really need heavy-duty hardware to run it, so you can get by on lower-end hardware but still have a great laptop for a fantastic price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO