The Democrat mayor of Tucson Tuesday called for the end of Title 42, a COVID-19 provision that allowed U.S. authorities at the border to turn away illegal aliens. “This is not our first rodeo,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero (D) told The Hill. “In Tucson, we have been on the front lines of receiving asylum-seekers and immigrants. We have a system in place with nonprofits and [the] Pima County government – we know how to do this.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO