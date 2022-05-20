ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatteras, NC

Ferry service interruptions occurring due to mechanical issues, COVID cases

By Submitted
obxtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is currently experiencing an uptick in schedule interruptions on its Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Hatteras routes due to unexpected mechanical issues and positive COVID-19 tests among crews. Currently, three of the ferries on the Pamlico Sound routes and...

www.obxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
obxtoday.com

Apache Street temporarily closed for repairs Tuesday, May 24

The Town of Kill Devil Hills has a temporary road closure which began at 8:30 a.m. this morning for Apache Street at the north side of the intersection with West Third Street for utility and roadway improvements by Fred Smith Company. Through traffic on Apache Street at the north side...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Patrick, famed Aquarium opossum, euthanized

(N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island) The veterinary team at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize educational animal ambassador Patrick, a Virginia opossum, on May 21. Patrick was diagnosed with mitral valve disease earlier this year. This caused his heart to be less efficient at pumping blood, which can lead to heart failure and fluid build-up in the lungs.
MANTEO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swan Quarter, NC
Hatteras, NC
Coronavirus
City
Cedar Island, NC
City
Hatteras, NC
newbernnow.com

Traffic Advisories in New Bern Starting Tomorrow, May 23, 2022

Expect delays in three locations around New Bern this week. Lane Closed: When taking exit 417 A-B towards New Bern/Washington off of US 70 East the right lane will be closed for crew to repair damaged bridge rail on overpass crossing over SR 1004 Howell Rd. 1 of 2 lanes closed from will be closed on Monday, May 23, 2022 to Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Expected impact to traffic is Low. (Above image)
NEW BERN, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carteret, Craven, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Carteret; Craven; Jones The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Craven County in eastern North Carolina West central Carteret County in eastern North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Catfish Lake, or 11 miles west of Havelock, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Harlowe, Croatan, Kuhns, North Harlowe, Catfish Lake, Neuse Forest, Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal and Crab Point Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
coastobx.com

A lifeline for Hatteras Island

The new “Jug Handle Bridge’ moves storm-damaged N.C. 12 over the Pamlico Sound. For years, the ocean has been trying to reclaim a stretch of the only road connecting Hatteras Island to the rest of the world. Now she can have it. The long-awaited “Jug Handle Bridge” bypasses...
HATTERAS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ferries#Ocracoke Express#The Ferry Division
thecoastlandtimes.com

Early morning wreck in Powells Point results in fatality

On Monday, May 23 at around 6 a.m., two pickup trucks collided on US 158 in Currituck County. One driver was killed and another was airlifted for medical care. Both vehicles were white Ford Super Duty pickups. Kenneth Hudson, 48, of Elizabeth City, was traveling south on US 158 near...
wcti12.com

Severe thunderstorm warning for Jones, Onslow counties

TRENTON, Jones County — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Jones, Craven, Pitt and Beaufort counties. The warning lasts through 6:45 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022. Previous: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Jones, Craven and Carteret counties. The warning lasts through 6 p.m. Monday...
JONES COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Sidewalks, speed reductions coming to Nags Head

Nags Head will be starting two concrete sidewalk extension projects in Nags Head Acres and Old Nags Head Cove subdivisions ahead of the paving and drainage work planned for those areas. The first project in Nags Head Acres will be on Adams Lane, from Highway 158 to South Bridge Lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - May 21, 22 & 23

William Waters Jr, 75, of Newport, NC passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Carteret Landing. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Barbara Mills, Beaufort. Barbara Mills, 74, of...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hardee’s Morehead City closes, leaving a 50-year legacy

— Morehead City is losing a restaurant icon today as the Hardee’s staff at the Morehead Plaza restaurant flip the last burger and hand out the last soft drink or milkshake at 2 p.m. this afternoon. The public announcement of the closure, which takes effect when the restaurant finishes...
WNCT

Residents urged to have security system to protect home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Before you hit the road, or board the plane for your next vacation this summer, you might want to make sure you have a good home security system. Sgt. Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says any home security system regardless of what brand or vendor they are, will […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

At least one injured in three-car crash in New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — At least one person was injured in a three-car crash in New Bern, according to Craven County EMS Director Stanley Kite. Kite said the call came in around 3:19 p.m. He said units from Township No. 7 Fire Department, Township No. 7 EMS and...
NEW BERN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Elizabeth City man killed in crash, second driver hospitalized

Update: This May 23 fatal accident between two Ford Super Duty trucks has claimed the life of 48-year-old Elizabeth City resident Kenneth Hudson Jr., while the driver of the other truck, 18-year-old Moyock resident Tessa Henry, has undergone surgery in Norfolk General Hospital, according to information from Trooper Ryan Homer of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare COVID cases rise significantly last week

DHHS Director Davies says serious disease remains rare. After weeks of steady, but relatively slow growth in the number of COVID cases in Dare County, the latest numbers reported by the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on May 24 show a significant increase. There was a...
DARE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy