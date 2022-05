Let me state the obvious: Florida’s property insurance market is in a state of crisis and too many families are getting stuck with the bill. Right now, seven property insurance companies in our state are in liquidation, while others are withdrawing from the Florida market or seriously considering it. The companies that aren’t closing up shop are taking extreme defensive measures, canceling policies, limiting essential coverages and raising rates on the hard working people of the Sunshine State. The impact of this is that many Floridians are seeing property insurance bills nearly double or triple what they were paying just two years ago. And for some, it means that they may lose insurance all together because they can’t afford it. A recent report estimated almost 70,000 Floridians may lose coverage at the end of June.

