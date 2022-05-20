How residents can comment on a regional transit plan

Hall Area Transit launched their WeGo vanpool service Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Passengers can book a trip using the free WeGo app much like Uber and Lyft. - photo by Scott Rogers

Regional transit plan

The public can comment online until May 31 about transit in a 12-county Northeast Georgia region, including Hall County. Visit regionaltdp-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/pages/gmrc.

A regional transit plan that includes Hall Area Transit is being developed by the Georgia Department of Transportation and Gainesville-based Georgia Mountains Regional Commission.

The two agencies are “collecting input to better understand transit ridership and inform future investments for transit service” throughout the12-county Northeast Georgia region, including Hall, according to a website set up for the effort.

As part of the public input process, an online survey is open until May 31.

GDOT’s 2020 Statewide Transit Plan Improving Access and Mobility in 2050 identified as a need expanding transit to rural counties that don’t have such a service, according to the website.

The main providers in the region, which has about 500,000 people and is expected to grow to 643,971 by 2050, are Hall Area Transit and a seniors-only transportation service in White County.

Hall Area Transit operates WeGo, an on-demand ride-sharing service that operates similar to Uber. WeGo has an app that allows users anywhere in Hall County to order a ride 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In 2021, Hall Area Transit ended its fixed-route bus system, Gainesville Connection, and Dial-a Ride van service, replacing it with WeGo.

A service similar to Dial-A-Ride, where riders call ahead to schedule rides, operates in Banks, Dawson, Habersham, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Towns and Union counties. Franklin and Stephens counties don’t have any transit service.