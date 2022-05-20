ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley hosts annual community clean up

 5 days ago

Prescott Valley played host to its annual community cleanup day May. 14, partnering with Yavapai County to dispose 500 tons of trash from a...

Flagstaff enters Stage 2 restrictions

The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage 2 Fire Restrictions at 6 a.m. Thursday. Stage 2 Fire. Restrictions include the following new restrictions: The use of open fire pits and other open. flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is. prohibited…The use of charcoal...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Flagstaff City Council will meet in a work session Tuesday

The Flagstaff City Council will meet in a work session Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. Among. the agenda items is a discussion on the economic impact study and Elden Corridor connection. with the Lone Tree Overpass Project. The Elden Corridor Connection would create a road at. the west end of...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Cause of Railroad Fire under investigation

The Railroad Fire was reported near West Route 66 in Flagstaff at around 2:08 p.m. yesterday by the Mt. Elden Lookout tower. Coconino National Forest and the Flagstaff. Fire Department dispatched crews at around 2:20 p.m. The fire is reportedly 1-2 acres,. burning on city land in an area southwest...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Nearly 1,500 employees of Yavapai County can expect to see salary increases

Beginning in July, nearly 1,500 employees of Yavapai County can expect to see salary. increases averaging about $4,000 per year, plus a 3.5% cost-of-living raise. During the May. 18 meeting in Cottonwood, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a. compensation adjustment package that will bring raises averaging $4,089 to...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Work on I-17 this week

Anyone planning to drive on Interstate 17 this week may want to leave a little. early. Two major projects are expected to close lanes at various locations between. Anthem and Flagstaff. According to ADOT, the fiber-optic cable installation. between Flagstaff and the Verde Valley is necessitating the closure of the.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Tri-City DUI Task Force to conduct patrols during Memorial Day weekend

Using grant money from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the. Prescott Police Department will join the Tri-City DUI Task Force for DUI saturation. patrols over Memorial Day weekend. As part of a sustained effort to combat. impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur on Saturday, May 28. “The...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Dewey-Humboldt man dies in ATV accident Sunday

A 35-year-old Dewey-Humboldt man died in an ATV accident in Mayer Sunday. Sheriffs. were dispatched to the scene of a 3-wheeler ATV wreck at 4:45 p.m. on Copper. Road in Mayer, which is located about 3.5 miles north of Highway 69, where. George Couch died from his injuries. The victim...
MAYER, AZ
Prescott Valley Police seek help in locating robbery suspect

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, Prescott Valley Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at 6150 State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. The suspect of the robbery is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’ 2”, medium build, wearing a backward baseball cap, long sleeved Underarmour hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. The male has tattoos on his hands and a tattoo of a teardrop under his right eye. The unidentified male is considered dangerous, and the public is advised not to make personal contact with him. If you have any information on the unidentified male, immediately contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or www.Yavapaisw.com You may be eligible for a reward up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect while remaining anonymous.*The person involved has not yet been convicted of a crime and is presumed innocent. The presumption of innocence shall continue until such time that the person accused may be found guilty by a court of law. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
3 injured in ATV accident

Three people were injured when the All-Terrain Vehicle they were on, crashed east of Munds. Park Saturday. A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy was called to an area of Forest Service. Road 240 at around 1:35 p.m. The deputy arrived and immediately started to help medical. personnel who were already...
MUNDS PARK, AZ
No injuries reported in weekend plane crash

No injuries were reported Sunday morning when a single-engine Cessna 172,. owned by Lenore Aircraft, had engine failure on takeoff from Prescott Regional. Airport at about 9:15 a.m. and went down on the airport side of Willow Creek Road. in the area of James Lane and Warren Way. The pilot,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Flagstaff Police make arrest

A man was arrested early Monday morning after claiming he was shot, only to admit to police. later that he shot himself. Flagstaff Police officers were called to the Circle K on Steves. Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. A man told police he had been shot in the leg during...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

