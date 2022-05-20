ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Are Guinea Pigs From?

By Lauren Jones, VMD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuinea pigs are rodents originally from the Andes Mountains of South America. They still live in the wild across South America today. Guinea pigs live in a variety of habitats, ranging from moist savannas to forests and deserts. They can be found from Venezuela to Patagonia, however, they are not found...

