Where Are Guinea Pigs From?

*This article was compiled from multiple sources on dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images captured and licensed by canva.com. What are the 10 rarest breeds of dogs in the world? The answer to that question is actually a little bit complicated. When it comes to dog breeds, there's no such thing as an official "rarest" breed - but some breeds might be considered more rare than others by individual kennels or registries. For example, while you might not find too many Pumi dogs around your neighborhood, they're probably considered quite rare by the Hungarian Pumi Club! So whether we're talking about one specific country's registry or just general availability on a global scale, here are our picks for the 10 most uncommon and unusual dog breeds:

