Where Are Guinea Pigs From?

Guinea pigs are rodents originally from the Andes Mountains of South America. They still live in the wild across South America today. Guinea pigs live in a variety of habitats, ranging from moist savannas to forests and deserts. They can be found from Venezuela to Patagonia, however, they are not found...
The exponential increase in saltwater crocodile populations in the Northern Territory in recent decades may be partly a result of them preying on feral pigs, new research suggests. Scientists who have analysed the diets of saltwater crocodiles in the Territory believe the reptiles have shifted from marine prey to predominantly...
A superyacht worker claims the vessel’s captain once had to deploy sonic weapons against Kalashnikov-wielding pirates on inflatable boats in the Arabian Sea. The episode was one of many surreal scenes an anonymous worker detailed in a piece published Sunday in The Times of London. The captain, according to...
Dog breeds come in all shapes and sizes. From the tiny Chihuahua to the large Great Dane, there seems to be a dog breed for everyone. In fact, some people have even created hybrid dogs by crossing two different purebreds together. But what about those of us who don’t want a big dog? For those looking for something small but not too tiny, we compiled a list of eight mini dog breeds that are perfect for apartment living or just lounging on the couch with you!
A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
Stonehenge is not the only ancient stone structure that intrigues researchers. A few hundred kilometres to the west, not far from the town of Bodmin, a stone circle of a completely different nature has been discovered, as reported by Historic England. Like its cousin, Stonehenge, its purpose has not yet been determined.
American Doberman vs European Doberman: Is There a Difference?. Did you know that there are two different Doberman dog breeds known as the American Doberman vs European Doberman? What are the similarities between these two dog breeds, and in what ways do they differ? Can you learn how to tell them apart upon first glance? In this article, we will endeavor to answer all of your questions and more!
German Shepherd dogs are a type of herding dog, originally developed in Germany. German shepherds were used for farm work and as all-purpose dogs across Europe. They have also been trained to be police dogs, service animals, search and rescue workers, and narcotics detector dogs. The first German shepherd arrived...
With his fluffy black dog in tow, Gilberto Rodriguez left Venezuela two months ago on a perilous eight-country journey, mostly on foot, with dreams of a better life in the United States. "We had to flee," Rodriguez said of his life in Venezuela.
While they may look strikingly similar, there are a number of differences between the German Pinscher vs Doberman. But besides their obvious size differences, what other similarities bring them together, and what different traits drive them apart? If you’ve always wanted to learn more about the Doberman and the German Pinscher, you’re in the right place!
What are the 10 rarest breeds of dogs in the world? The answer to that question is actually a little bit complicated. When it comes to dog breeds, there's no such thing as an official "rarest" breed - but some breeds might be considered more rare than others by individual kennels or registries. For example, while you might not find too many Pumi dogs around your neighborhood, they're probably considered quite rare by the Hungarian Pumi Club! So whether we're talking about one specific country's registry or just general availability on a global scale, here are our picks for the 10 most uncommon and unusual dog breeds:
