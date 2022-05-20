ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

$60 million Yacht Club plan is plain nonsense

capecoralbreeze.com
 6 days ago

The City’s Yacht Club website disingenuously says “Thank you Cape Coral voters for supporting the 2018 Parks GO bond” as if that GO Bond is paying for the project. It’s not. In the Oct. 5, 2020 Regular Council Meeting, the Mayor and Council voted 7...

www.capecoralbreeze.com

Iknow.biden.won.
5d ago

Here we are with skyrocketing rents and families going homeless, streets in Cape Coral that flood every rain storm and my kid has had no math teacher for months they can’t hire one. Let’s spend the money to help yacht owners….

2
GV Mike
5d ago

sell the yacht club for great money and let the marina be run by private developers. why are we in the marina business???

2
capecoralbreeze.com

Chamber, city to host homeowners insurance town hall meeting

The Chamber of Co-merce of Cape Coral along with the city of Cape Coral will host a town hall style meeting focusing on homeowners insurance rates as well as the outcome of the 2022 Special Legislative Session on the matter. Hosted by Cape Coral City Councilmember Gloria Tate, the June...
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Council to get hurricane preparedness update

The last time the city of Cape Coral was hit by a major hurricane was in 2017 with Irma — and getting money from the federal government was akin to pulling teeth. The city got the money eventually, but the need to prepare in the event of another occurrence will be discussed at a workshop meeting Wednesday at City Hall.
CAPE CORAL, FL
#Yacht Club#The Mayor And Council#City Manager#Boathouse
capecoralbreeze.com

Attorney: Cape annexation’s illegal

A pair of properties that were voluntarily annexed by the city of Cape Coral last week were brought into the city limits illegally because the sites are not urban in character, an attorney who has represented Pine Island interest in the past contends. Michael Hannon said there is no basis...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Drain repairs to prevent future flooding begins on Marco Island

Work begins Thursday on Marco Island to prevent flooding during big summer storms, first focusing on Bald Eagle Drive. During Southwest Florida’s rainy season, flooding is a common problem on Marco island. Denise Jefferies owns Bella Florals off Bald Eagle Drive and she has been working around this drainage...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Weekly

Lee property tax revenue soars by nearly $29 million

Property tax revenue in Lee County increased by nearly $29 million last year, as the population continued to grow and housing prices skyrocketed. Property tax revenues hit a record high of $419.2 million, a $27.8 million increase over the previous fiscal year. The tourist tax brought in $52.8 million, a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County adjusting operations schedules for Memorial Day

Most Lee County administrative operations will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. The county’s holiday schedule adjustments are as follows:. All garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in unincorporated Lee County, the city of Bonita Springs, the Village of Estero and the Town of Fort Myers Beach will take place one day after the regularly scheduled collection day for the entire week beginning May 30. This means that if your regular collection day is Monday, the collection truck will pick up that material on Tuesday. Tuesday’s regularly scheduled pickups will occur on Wednesday and so on for the rest of the week through Saturday, June 4. Regular collection schedules resume on Monday, June 6.
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Manatee County developer and landlord buys Sarasota mall for $25.1M

East Manatee County-based Benderson Development, the developer behind The Mall at University Town Center in north Sarasota County, has bought Crossings at Siesta Key for $25.1 million. The mall, previously known as Westfield Siesta Key and Southgate Mall, is 439,958 square feet and sits on 26.97 acres. Its current list...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Record-breaking sales in two of Naples’ top private communities

Two exceptional estates situated within a prestigious golf club community in North Naples and an award-winning enclave near Marco Island recently shattered local real estate records. Exclusively listed and sold by Michelle Thomas of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the highest-priced home in the history of Quail Creek closed for $5,620,000 in March. Michelle also represented the buyer in the top Fiddler’s Creek sale year-to-date which sold for $3,651,000 in April. Offering championship courses among lush landscapes, pristine fairways and open water, these private communities present a genuine golfer’s paradise. As the popularity of the game increases, more players seek to hit the green from the comfort of their own backyard with access to ample luxury amenities.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Discolored water problems persist for Fort Myers community

Neighbors are fed up over-paying for what they say is a worsening water problem. People in the McGregor Reserve Community in Fort Myers are still living with brown or rust-colored tap water. Some tell us they’re now getting tired of paying the bill for the brown water. While public...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County Black History Society seeking help for Black Culture Center

The Lee County Black History Society is looking for passionate community members to help prepare for growth and creation of a Black Culture Center in Fort Myers. Betty Adams, the society’s office manager and one paid employee, is retiring, leaving vacant a pivotal position that oversees operation of the society’s office, archives and Williams Academy Black History Museum in Clemente Park in Fort Myers.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People with disabilities and special needs

Estimates vary, but as many as one in four people live with some type of disability. Sometimes signs are obvious, such as a wheelchair, a guide dog or a cane. However, many times a disability is not obvious. Whether obvious or not, awareness and sensitivity toward persons with disabilities makes good sense.
LEE COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Noisy vacation rental home declared public nuisance

ANNA MARIA – Special Magistrate Jerry Buhr has declared a vacation rental home at 313 Magnolia Ave. to be a public nuisance due to repeated noise ordinance violations. The city of Anna Maria now plans to file a lawsuit against the property owners, which could potentially result in the suspension of the property owners’ city-issued vacation rental license.
ANNA MARIA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers retail center sells for $3.5 million

Alico Coffee Realty LLC purchased the 7,000-square-foot retail strip center at 10993 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers from EBCP 11021 Colonial LLC for $3.5 million. The building, just east of Interstate 75 and west of State Road 82, was fully occupied at the time of sale with a tenant mix including AT&T, Majestic Nails and Spa, Best Budz Smoke Shop and MÜV Dispensary. Bob Pekol of LandQwest Commercial represented the buyer, and Rokki Rogan, CDPE, of LandQwest represented the seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Caloosa Sound Amphitheater holds grand opening in downtown Fort Myers

The Caloosa Sound Amphitheater holds its grand opening in downtown Fort Myers Wednesday evening. The Luminary Hotel, located right next door at 2200 Edwards Drive, will handle all of the bookings for the amphitheater, and renting it out for an event it can cost anywhere from $2,500 to $20,000. Bob Megazzini, general manager of the Luminary, says every kind of outdoor entertainment will be hosted there.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Smelly substance seen floating on Peace River in Punta Gorda

Something smelly is popping up in Southwest Florida. A viewer sent us a picture of what it looks like at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda with chunks of something floating on top of the Peace River. Mark Cangelosi sent WINK News the picture of the stuff floating in the waters...
PUNTA GORDA, FL

