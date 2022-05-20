$60 million Yacht Club plan is plain nonsense

Most Lee County administrative operations will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. The county’s holiday schedule adjustments are as follows:. All garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in unincorporated Lee County, the city of Bonita Springs, the Village of Estero and the Town of Fort Myers Beach will take place one day after the regularly scheduled collection day for the entire week beginning May 30. This means that if your regular collection day is Monday, the collection truck will pick up that material on Tuesday. Tuesday’s regularly scheduled pickups will occur on Wednesday and so on for the rest of the week through Saturday, June 4. Regular collection schedules resume on Monday, June 6.

