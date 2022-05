Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno posted a message to the community on the agency’s Facebook page Tuesday night in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde Texas:. The safety of our children has always been my number one priority. We are prepared for anything that comes our way and I make certain that my detectives are working alongside our analysts utilizing the latest technology to include our Real Time Intelligence Center. We leave no stone unturned. Every threat is considered real until proven otherwise. We will never ever ignore any red flags. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, my family members, will do everything known to mankind to endure our children’s safety. We will spare no expense and we will be ready for anything and everything!

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO