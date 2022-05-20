ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley man found dead

myradioplace.com
 5 days ago

A Prescott Valley man who went missing Friday after going for a hike on Mingus. Mountain has been found deceased, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s...

myradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
myradioplace.com

Prescott Valley Police seek help in locating robbery suspect

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, Prescott Valley Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at 6150 State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. The suspect of the robbery is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’ 2”, medium build, wearing a backward baseball cap, long sleeved Underarmour hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. The male has tattoos on his hands and a tattoo of a teardrop under his right eye. The unidentified male is considered dangerous, and the public is advised not to make personal contact with him. If you have any information on the unidentified male, immediately contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or www.Yavapaisw.com You may be eligible for a reward up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect while remaining anonymous.*The person involved has not yet been convicted of a crime and is presumed innocent. The presumption of innocence shall continue until such time that the person accused may be found guilty by a court of law. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
myradioplace.com

Cause of Railroad Fire under investigation

The Railroad Fire was reported near West Route 66 in Flagstaff at around 2:08 p.m. yesterday by the Mt. Elden Lookout tower. Coconino National Forest and the Flagstaff. Fire Department dispatched crews at around 2:20 p.m. The fire is reportedly 1-2 acres,. burning on city land in an area southwest...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yavapai County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Yavapai County, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
12news.com

Arizona teen arrested for making threats toward other students

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — An 18-year-old high school student is facing criminal charges after they allegedly made violent threats that were directed toward students at Mingus Union High School. Cottonwood police said Wednesday the student allegedly posted multiple messages on social media a few days ago that contained "serious" threats...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
myradioplace.com

Dewey-Humboldt man dies in ATV accident Sunday

A 35-year-old Dewey-Humboldt man died in an ATV accident in Mayer Sunday. Sheriffs. were dispatched to the scene of a 3-wheeler ATV wreck at 4:45 p.m. on Copper. Road in Mayer, which is located about 3.5 miles north of Highway 69, where. George Couch died from his injuries. The victim...
MAYER, AZ
myradioplace.com

Flagstaff Police make arrest

A man was arrested early Monday morning after claiming he was shot, only to admit to police. later that he shot himself. Flagstaff Police officers were called to the Circle K on Steves. Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. A man told police he had been shot in the leg during...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
myradioplace.com

3 injured in ATV accident

Three people were injured when the All-Terrain Vehicle they were on, crashed east of Munds. Park Saturday. A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy was called to an area of Forest Service. Road 240 at around 1:35 p.m. The deputy arrived and immediately started to help medical. personnel who were already...
MUNDS PARK, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Hayes
AZFamily

Hit-and-run driver was speeding before killing bicyclist in Buckeye, court docs say

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was speeding when he hit and killed a bicyclist and then drove off in Buckeye on Saturday. It happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection on Jackrabbit Trail near Beloat Road, which is just north of Gila River. At least one witness called 911 after seeing a pickup truck driver strike a bicyclist and then drive away without ever stopping. Emergency responders arrived and the victim was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 60-year-old George Cooper.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect who shot at officers in custody after standoff at north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A gunman is in custody after he was involved in a shootout with police officers and started an hours-long standoff in a north Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said the incident with the man started at 3 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Rosemonte Drive, which is just north of Union Hills Drive. Williams didn’t give any other details but said around 4 p.m., the suspect fired at officers, and they returned fire. No one was hit. He then went into a house, which didn’t belong to him, and wouldn’t come out.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Rescue#Ycso Forest Patrol
theprescotttimes.com

35-YEAR-OLD MAN DIES IN ATV WRECK IN MAYER

Yavapai County Sheriffs were dispatched to the scene of a fatal 3-wheeler ATV wreck yesterday afternoon at 4:45pm on Copper Road in Mayer, approximately 3.5 miles north of HWY 69. The victim had been out with family and friends near Copper Road when he took the ATV out for a ride alone. After approximately 25 minutes of being gone, friends went to look for the victim and found him at collapsed and not breathing approximately 400 feet from the location of the ATV. The ATV was laid on its side approximately 6-8 feet off the right side of the roadway in a manzanita bush.
MAYER, AZ
myradioplace.com

Tri-City DUI Task Force to conduct patrols during Memorial Day weekend

Using grant money from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the. Prescott Police Department will join the Tri-City DUI Task Force for DUI saturation. patrols over Memorial Day weekend. As part of a sustained effort to combat. impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur on Saturday, May 28. “The...
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Implementing Stage 2 Fire Restrictions – May 26th at 8 am

The Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority will be enacting our Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on May 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. which will also be consistent with the Prescott National Forest and the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County not protected by fire districts or area fire departments.
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Arizona Silver Belt

Haught draws 10.5-year sentence in 2020 shooting

On May 19, in a Globe courtroom, Destry Alan Haught, of Tonto Basin, was sentenced to 10.5 years for the June 22, 2020 shooting of his wife. That day, officers from multiple agencies responded to a shots fired call at a residence on Bar X Road, where 51-year-old Terri Lou Haught was found deceased. Destry Haught was arrested for manslaughter and booked into the Gila County Jail in Payson.
GLOBE, AZ
prescottenews.com

69 Year-Old Injured in Crash Landing at Prescott Airport

About 9:15 AM on Sunday, May 22nd, Prescott Regional Communications Center received a call from the Control Tower at Prescott airport with a report of an aircraft that crashed just outside of the airport boundary. The pilot was a 69-year-old male that was flying a 1963 Cessna 172. Just after takeoff, at about 500 to 700 feet, the pilot started to experience engine trouble and ended up crash landing just east of Willow Creek Road between James Lane and Warrior Way near the Deep Well Ranch subdivision.
PRESCOTT, AZ
myradioplace.com

No injuries reported in weekend plane crash

No injuries were reported Sunday morning when a single-engine Cessna 172,. owned by Lenore Aircraft, had engine failure on takeoff from Prescott Regional. Airport at about 9:15 a.m. and went down on the airport side of Willow Creek Road. in the area of James Lane and Warren Way. The pilot,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Fire burns through Phoenix auto yard

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire ripped through part of a Phoenix auto yard on Monday afternoon. It started just after 12 p.m. in an area near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road where multiple used auto part stores and warehouses are located. Video from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed heavy plumes of smoke throughout the area, which is south of the Salt River. Aerials from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed firefighters hosing down vehicles at a junkyard.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy