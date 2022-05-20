ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Coconino County could be seeing an increase of the Norovirus

 5 days ago

Coconino County could be seeing an increase of the Norovirus. County health officials says. they recently received reports there has been an increase of...

Nearly 1,500 employees of Yavapai County can expect to see salary increases

Beginning in July, nearly 1,500 employees of Yavapai County can expect to see salary. increases averaging about $4,000 per year, plus a 3.5% cost-of-living raise. During the May. 18 meeting in Cottonwood, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a. compensation adjustment package that will bring raises averaging $4,089 to...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Flagstaff enters Stage 2 restrictions

The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage 2 Fire Restrictions at 6 a.m. Thursday. Stage 2 Fire. Restrictions include the following new restrictions: The use of open fire pits and other open. flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is. prohibited…The use of charcoal...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Heightened fire bans to take effect Thursday in northern, central Arizona

Heightened fire restrictions are set to go into effect across northern and central Arizona Thursday as warmer weather creates increased wildfire danger. A stage two ban which prohibits nearly all uses of fire on public lands, will begin Thursday at 8 a.m. on the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests.
ARIZONA STATE
Implementing Stage 2 Fire Restrictions – May 26th at 8 am

The Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority will be enacting our Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on May 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. which will also be consistent with the Prescott National Forest and the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County not protected by fire districts or area fire departments.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Cause of Railroad Fire under investigation

The Railroad Fire was reported near West Route 66 in Flagstaff at around 2:08 p.m. yesterday by the Mt. Elden Lookout tower. Coconino National Forest and the Flagstaff. Fire Department dispatched crews at around 2:20 p.m. The fire is reportedly 1-2 acres,. burning on city land in an area southwest...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZ Firefighting Official: ‘I’ve Never Seen a Fire Like This’

May 22—Anyone watching the virtual briefings on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has seen Jayson Coil. The 52-year-old Sedona, Ariz., assistant fire chief has been one of the constant figures overseeing the battle against the blaze, which topped the 300,000-acre point earlier this week. Coil, who has been a...
SANTA FE, NM
Tri-City DUI Task Force to conduct patrols during Memorial Day weekend

Using grant money from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the. Prescott Police Department will join the Tri-City DUI Task Force for DUI saturation. patrols over Memorial Day weekend. As part of a sustained effort to combat. impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur on Saturday, May 28. “The...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sheriff’s Area 4 Report May 1-14, 2022

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity in Area 4 during the period of May 1-14. Area 4 covers approximately 1,800 square miles, and encompasses the unincorporated areas of Snowflake/Taylor, Shumway, Cedar Hills, White Mountain Lake and Show Low Pines. Persons who were cited, charged or arrested by the officers are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt.
3 injured in ATV accident

Three people were injured when the All-Terrain Vehicle they were on, crashed east of Munds. Park Saturday. A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy was called to an area of Forest Service. Road 240 at around 1:35 p.m. The deputy arrived and immediately started to help medical. personnel who were already...
MUNDS PARK, AZ
Flagstaff City Council will meet in a work session Tuesday

The Flagstaff City Council will meet in a work session Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. Among. the agenda items is a discussion on the economic impact study and Elden Corridor connection. with the Lone Tree Overpass Project. The Elden Corridor Connection would create a road at. the west end of...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Work on I-17 this week

Anyone planning to drive on Interstate 17 this week may want to leave a little. early. Two major projects are expected to close lanes at various locations between. Anthem and Flagstaff. According to ADOT, the fiber-optic cable installation. between Flagstaff and the Verde Valley is necessitating the closure of the.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
69 Year-Old Injured in Crash Landing at Prescott Airport

About 9:15 AM on Sunday, May 22nd, Prescott Regional Communications Center received a call from the Control Tower at Prescott airport with a report of an aircraft that crashed just outside of the airport boundary. The pilot was a 69-year-old male that was flying a 1963 Cessna 172. Just after takeoff, at about 500 to 700 feet, the pilot started to experience engine trouble and ended up crash landing just east of Willow Creek Road between James Lane and Warrior Way near the Deep Well Ranch subdivision.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Dewey-Humboldt man dies in ATV accident Sunday

A 35-year-old Dewey-Humboldt man died in an ATV accident in Mayer Sunday. Sheriffs. were dispatched to the scene of a 3-wheeler ATV wreck at 4:45 p.m. on Copper. Road in Mayer, which is located about 3.5 miles north of Highway 69, where. George Couch died from his injuries. The victim...
MAYER, AZ
Jerome mining camp was once “The wickedest town in the West”

JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The historic mining town of Jerome, in Yavapai County, sits perched on the side of Cleopatra Hill where some of the richest copper ore was pulled from the earth. Ancient dwellers knew the area’s rich colorful copper-bearing minerals. The Hohokam lived and farmed in the area. Conquistadors searching for cities of gold noted rich copper ore when they explored the area in 1585. But their quest was for gold, not copper, and they moved on.
JEROME, AZ
New Mixed-Use Planned in Prescott

With the Prescott City Council’s recent approval of a City-owned land sale, developer Founding Fathers Properties LLC plans to build a mixed-use project featuring residential and commercial uses at 215 and 223 N. McCormick St. Prescott will use the $466K sale proceeds to pay down the loan it used...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Prescott Valley Police seek help in locating robbery suspect

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, Prescott Valley Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at 6150 State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. The suspect of the robbery is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’ 2”, medium build, wearing a backward baseball cap, long sleeved Underarmour hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. The male has tattoos on his hands and a tattoo of a teardrop under his right eye. The unidentified male is considered dangerous, and the public is advised not to make personal contact with him. If you have any information on the unidentified male, immediately contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or www.Yavapaisw.com You may be eligible for a reward up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect while remaining anonymous.*The person involved has not yet been convicted of a crime and is presumed innocent. The presumption of innocence shall continue until such time that the person accused may be found guilty by a court of law. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Flagstaff Police make arrest

A man was arrested early Monday morning after claiming he was shot, only to admit to police. later that he shot himself. Flagstaff Police officers were called to the Circle K on Steves. Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. A man told police he had been shot in the leg during...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

