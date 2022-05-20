ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Braces for a Late-Season Snowstorm That Could Cause Significant Impacts

By Andy Stein
5280.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Denver snow season ended when the last impactful snow fell, back in mid-March, 2021–’22 would have been one of the shortest snow seasons on record in the Mile High City. That’s about to change. A strengthening storm is heading our way, and due to...

www.5280.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall

It's been two days since AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the 90-degree range in many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area, but the late-spring surge of warmth now seems like a distant memory in the state. As of Saturday morning, locales across the state were covered in...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Estes Park, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorm#Air Filters#Mercury#Irrigation Systems
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Potentially Historic Spring Snow Storm Arrives Thursday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that originated in Alaska will reach Colorado Thursday night. Before the front arrives, it will be very dry, very warm, and very windy at times causing critical fire danger. The CBS4 Weather Team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day because of fire danger and Friday a First Alert Weather Day because of cold, rain, and snow. Almost the entire state of Colorado has a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday including the Denver metro area. Westerly winds gusting up to 40 mph together with with very dry air and unusually...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

What to do with fallen tree branches following late-season winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is giving some advice about to do with fallen tree branches in light of late-season winter storm that caused damage across Southern Colorado. First and foremost, if a fallen tree is touching a power line, Springs Utilities is asking the community to not touch the tree or The post What to do with fallen tree branches following late-season winter storm appeared first on KRDO.
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
1230 ESPN

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious. Coming In June

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Power outages "significant threat" with up to 31 inches of snow possible in Colorado

The National Weather Service (NWS) has released their snowfall prediction for the storm that's about to hit Colorado over the weekend and as expected, their mapping shows some huge spring snow totals on the horizon. Based on the NWS mapping, the area likely to get hit the hardest from Friday morning to Sunday night is the northern mountain region, near the Continental Divide. Longs Peak is expected to get between 21 and 31 inches of snow, with that entire Rocky Mountain National Park area likely...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

This week's snow could break all sorts of records for Denver

DENVER — It sure didn't look like it was going to snow in Denver earlier this week. But this just in: Predicting the future is hard. Denver and Colorado are in for a wild meteorological roller coaster this week, starting with 90-degree temperatures on Thursday and potentially ending with a thump of snow and a freeze on Friday night.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Spring snow storm to hit Denver area with big totals expected in mountains

A late-season snow storm expected to hit the Front Range this week will increase the fire danger — and then help mitigate it.What to know: A cold front will drop temperatures by 40° Thursday and produce wind gusts topping out near 30mph.The wet part begins midday Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook. Highs will only reach the upper 40s Friday and Saturday with lows near or below freezing.A rain and snow mix is expected for Friday night and heavier into Saturday morning with thunder possible, too.What to watch: The upslope storm could bring 10 to 20 inches of snow to the foothills above 6,000 feet and eastern Continental Divide, according to OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz.Of note: Mary Jane at Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin are both still open for skiing.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

20 of the Best Patios and Rooftops in Denver and Beyond

With summer fast approaching and temperatures heating up, there’s really only one thing you need: a killer patio—OK, and maybe an equally killer drink. We rounded up 20 of the best patios and rooftops to sip on something delicious, slather on the SPF, and cheers the Rocky Mountain sunsets all summer long.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

It's sweltering now – but 24 inches of snow could soon fall in Colorado

Don't be fooled by the scorching hot temperatures around the state of Colorado on Tuesday – there's still a chance snow could impact your weekend plans. Based on National Weather Service forecasts, precipitation could roll through the state on Friday, with night time lows in the teens in some areas expected to result in snow. This storm could linger through Sunday. Right now, the central mountain and northern mountain regions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy