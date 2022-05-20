Denver Braces for a Late-Season Snowstorm That Could Cause Significant Impacts

A late-season snow storm expected to hit the Front Range this week will increase the fire danger — and then help mitigate it.What to know: A cold front will drop temperatures by 40° Thursday and produce wind gusts topping out near 30mph.The wet part begins midday Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook. Highs will only reach the upper 40s Friday and Saturday with lows near or below freezing.A rain and snow mix is expected for Friday night and heavier into Saturday morning with thunder possible, too.What to watch: The upslope storm could bring 10 to 20 inches of snow to the foothills above 6,000 feet and eastern Continental Divide, according to OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz.Of note: Mary Jane at Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin are both still open for skiing.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO