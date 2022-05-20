ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina car stolen along I-135 found; catalytic converter missing

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A car from Salina that had broken down on Interstate 135 in far southern Saline County Sunday night and was later stolen from the side of the highway has...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Pickups collide in south Salina; passenger injured; driver cited

One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck Friday evening in south Salina. Terry Oard, 75, of Salina, was northwest-bound on Bret Avenue in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado at approximately 6 p.m. Friday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Oard failed to yield and struck a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by Alicia Castro, 52, of Salina, that was northeast-bound on Edward Street.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

South Salina businesses hit with multiple colors of spray paint

Someone used multiple colors of spray paint at two south Salina businesses sometime between Thursday and Sunday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that someone used black, red, and white spray paint on the south wall of MedExpress, 2770 S. Ninth Street. Additionally, the north wall of the dumpster enclosure at Arby's 2800 S. Ninth, also was spray painted.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Scammer bilks Saline County man out of $60,500

A scammer used a Saline County man's money against him, and now the local man is out $60,500. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 69-year-old Saline County man reported that on Friday he received an email allegedly from Geek Squad telling him that they were renewing his membership. In the email was the amount of the renewal fee and a phone number to call.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, May 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Amor, Duwayne Allen; 58; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Deleon, Alberto...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Salina, KS
County
Saline County, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Saline County, KS
Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

One critical after Hutchinson crash involving 15-year-old driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 15-year-old driver was involved in a crash this weekend in Hutchinson that left his 19-year-old passenger hospitalized in critical condition. The accident happened at around 4:15 Saturday afternoon at the intersection of 6th Ave. and Pershing. According to Hutchinson police, two vehicles collided, and a fire hydrant and utility pole were also struck. It wasn’t clear which vehicle(s) struck those objects.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Man saved after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl

Wichita Public School's lunch prices are increasing. Saline County Sheriff describes illegal drug tour at border. Sheriff Roger Soldan was one of five Kansas sheriffs who visited the border to see how illegal drug operations have changed. Importance of dental hygiene. Updated: 6 hours ago. Photojournalist Rami Dahdal talks to...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Man seriously injured late Monday in T-bone crash just east of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured late Monday in a two-vehicle, T-bone crash just east of Wichita, authorities said. The collision was reported at 9:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of S. 143rd Street East and Kellogg. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Salina Post A
KSN News

3 crashes on Kellogg caused traffic to back up Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers on Kellogg are being forced to slow down for some crashes Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., Sedgwick County dispatchers said there were at least two separate crashes between Oliver and Hillside in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg. A person in one of the crashes had potentially serious injuries. Two […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Man Caught in Scam Loses Over $60,000

An area man has been taken advantage of in a scam that’s been prevalent lately. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the 69-year-old victim reported to authorities on Friday that he had been involved in a scam. The man told deputies that he got an email...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Fire Department testing hoses

Did you know the fire hose carried on our fire trucks has to be pressure tested every year. This mean we have to unload all the hose off the truck and test it to a certain pressure depending on if it is attack hose or supply hose. You may have noticed the fire trucks in parking lots last week and this week and wondered what they were doing. While we encourage you to stop by and interact with the crews, we would ask that you give us room when we are testing the hoses for your safety.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Inmate indicted for hotel robberies in Kansas

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging an Oklahoma man with two counts of interference with interstate commerce by robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN.com

Hutchinson woman says she’s lucky to be alive after crash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson woman says she is alive and amazed her infant grandson doesn’t have a scratch after a crash in Hutchinson Saturday. The Hutchinson Police Department said a 15-year-old boy was driving west on 6th Avenue Saturday afternoon and crashed with Aubrey Sigler’s northbound vehicle on Pershing Street.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina man in work shirt allegedly swipes wallet, police nab him

A Salina man was arrested after he allegedly was seen on surveillance video taking another man's wallet from a convenience store counter. A 41-year-old Salina man told police that on Monday he accidently left his wallet on the counter at Casey's, 725 W. Schilling Road, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The wallet contained $2,300 in cash and various identification and financial cards.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Arthur Goebel

(WIBW) - A shooting death in the summer of 2017 hit close to home for Wichita police. The victim, Arthur Goebel, was the father of one of their officers, Kathy. She’s retired now, but told KWCH-TV she’d wanted to be a police officer since she was a little girl, and bonded with her father over that dream.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

🎥Soldan: Trip to border with Marshall an eye opener

For Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, his trip last week with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall to the Mexican border near McAllen, Texas, was an eye opener. Soldan was one of five Kansas sheriffs selected to accompany Marshall to the McAllen, Texas, area of the border for briefings, tours, and meetings with border patrol, Homeland Security, and State of Texas officials. The trip came amid the growing fentanyl crisis that is wreaking havoc in Kansas and across the nation.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy