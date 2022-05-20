Salina car stolen along I-135 found; catalytic converter missing

Did you know the fire hose carried on our fire trucks has to be pressure tested every year. This mean we have to unload all the hose off the truck and test it to a certain pressure depending on if it is attack hose or supply hose. You may have noticed the fire trucks in parking lots last week and this week and wondered what they were doing. While we encourage you to stop by and interact with the crews, we would ask that you give us room when we are testing the hoses for your safety.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO