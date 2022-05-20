Winners announced in Cass County Conservation Board’s 120-hour challenge.

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents are asked to cut back on their water usage for the next week or so. City officials say residents are urged to conserve water for the next six to eight days due to the city's water tower maintenance. Officials say the tower must be drained, and will only provide water from a pump running 24/7, and from the city's clear well storage tank. Though the water tower provides extra storage space, officials say it's limited while the tower is out of service. Additionally, the tower must provide the necessary amounts of water in case of an emergency, and still provide the rest of the community with H-2-0.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO