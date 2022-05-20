Winners announced in Cass County Conservation Board’s 120-hour challenge.

(Greenfield,Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors today (Wednesday) approved the use of $16,000 from the County’s share of the ARPA allotment (American Rescue Plan Act for Covid recovery), for the Adair County Neighborhood Center, in Greenfield. The Center is owned by MATURA. They will provide the necessary matching funds, the sum of which would serve to make the building’s restroom ADA compliant, and feature new flooring, and heating and cooling system. The agreement stipulates if MATURA sells the building, money from the County would be paid-back within five-years. It also says bids for their improvement projects must not exceed $32,000, with proof of receipts. The Neighborhood Center provides assistance to families who are facing a crisis situation with food and/or shelter.
