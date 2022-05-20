ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Winners announced in Cass County Conservation Board’s 120-hour challenge.

kjan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation Board held a 120 Hours Outdoor Challenge all year long in 2021. The program ran from January 1, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022. During that time frame, Cass County residents were encouraged to get out and explore the natural features the county has to...

www.kjan.com

kjan.com

Adair County Supervisors approve funds for the Neighborhood Center

(Greenfield,Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors today (Wednesday) approved the use of $16,000 from the County’s share of the ARPA allotment (American Rescue Plan Act for Covid recovery), for the Adair County Neighborhood Center, in Greenfield. The Center is owned by MATURA. They will provide the necessary matching funds, the sum of which would serve to make the building’s restroom ADA compliant, and feature new flooring, and heating and cooling system. The agreement stipulates if MATURA sells the building, money from the County would be paid-back within five-years. It also says bids for their improvement projects must not exceed $32,000, with proof of receipts. The Neighborhood Center provides assistance to families who are facing a crisis situation with food and/or shelter.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Stewards of the Beautiful Land in Audubon County: Classes start June 14th

Audubon, Iowa (May 25, 2022) – Trees Forever, Audubon County Conservation Board, Audubon County Roadsides, Audubon County Economic Development and partners are offering the Stewards of the Beautiful Land Series to individuals in Audubon and surrounding counties. Stewards of the Beautiful Land is a four-session course, meeting monthly, geared for the outdoor enthusiast who wants to learn more about prairie plants, trees and forests, and the environments they thrive in, and how to advocate for native landscapes.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Cass County Local Food Policy Council Provides Incentives to Visit Farmers Markets

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Local Food Policy Council (CCLFPC) sees farmers markets as playing an important role in. both increasing consumption of nutritious foods and supporting local farms and food businesses. In addition to promoting the farmers markets on the CCLFP Facebook page (@CassCountyLocalFood), and through posters and news releases, this year, the Council is adding new incentive programs with the goal of drawing even more people to Cass County’s farmers markets.
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

The original “Freedom Rock” painting in Adair County to be ready by Memorial Day

(Greenfield, Iowa) – Sorensen studios spokesperson Maria Sorensen says the 24th Annual Freedom Rock® painting will be completed in time for Memorial Day. In honor of Memorial Day, Ray Sorensen repaints this 12-foot tall, approximately 60–90-ton boulder to pay tribute to our military men and women. He began painting the original Freedom Rock® the second week of May and plans to be finished by Memorial Day 2022.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

“Stand Up Paddleboard” Demonstration May 28 & June 11 in Cass County

(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation Board is holding “Stand Up Paddleboard” (SUP) Demonstration this weekend and for one weekend in June. The first public demonstration will be held Saturday May 28th, from 1-until 4-p.m, at the Cold Springs Park- Beach. There is no charge to attend or participate. SUP is the fastest growing sport in the paddling community not only across the country, but especially in land-locked areas like Iowa.
CASS COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Lake View Is Jammed-Packed With Events For Individuals Over Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day is fast approaching, and the City of Lake View is jammed-packed with events for individuals looking for something to do over the holiday. Some of the events kick off tomorrow (Tuesday). City Administrator, Scott Peterson, says Memorial Day weekend is the unofficially start to summer for Lake View. Peterson says he expects the city to be busy and packed with visitors.
LAKE VIEW, IA
kjan.com

$300 donated to the A-PD’s Summer Program for Kids

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Trevor Frederickson Memorial fund report the Fund’s Grant Petty recently donated $300 to Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue. The funds will go toward the Atlantic Police Department’s upcoming summer program for kids in the community. Fund spokesperson (Trevor’s mom) Melanie Petty, said “We are proud to help sponsor this years events and hope all involved have a great summer experience.”
ATLANTIC, IA
theperrynews.com

Get a free pork loin at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Pattee Park

The Iowa Pork Producers Association and Tyson Foods Inc. will team up Tuesday afternoon with a local pig farmer to give away free uncooked pork loins in Pattee Park. “It’s our way of saying ‘Thank you’ for supporting Iowa pig farmers and employees at pork processing facilities the past two years, as they’ve worked through several adjustments caused by COVID-19 on pork supply chains,” said a Pork Producers spokesperson.
PERRY, IA
kjan.com

Legislators approve $5.5 million budget increase for UI, ISU, UNI

(Radio Iowa) – Legislators will return to the state capitol today (Tuesday) to put the finishing touches on state spending plans for the budgeting year that begins July 1st. Republicans who hold majorities in the House and Senate have agreed to provide Iowa’s 15 area community colleges with six-and-a-half million dollars more for the next academic year. Republican Senator Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire says the three state universities will get a five-and-a-half million dollar boost.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Water conservation urged in Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents are asked to cut back on their water usage for the next week or so. City officials say residents are urged to conserve water for the next six to eight days due to the city's water tower maintenance. Officials say the tower must be drained, and will only provide water from a pump running 24/7, and from the city's clear well storage tank. Though the water tower provides extra storage space, officials say it's limited while the tower is out of service. Additionally, the tower must provide the necessary amounts of water in case of an emergency, and still provide the rest of the community with H-2-0.
SHENANDOAH, IA
iheart.com

Pella Corporation To Hold Hiring Event at Shenandoah, Iowa Plant

(Shenandoah, IA) -- Pella Corporation's trying to hire 40-full-time second shift production workers for its Shenandoah plant in southwest Iowa. There's a hiring event all day this Wednesday. They're offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus, a $3,000 relocation bonus for those living 50-miles from Shenandoah, and a starting wage of 20-dollars an hour with additional benefits. Pella is also offering a pay increase after 90-days and rideshare DART transportation options. Second shift employees will not be scheduled to work on weekends.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kjan.com

End to the federal Free Lunch program

(Atlantic, Iowa) – When the 2021-2022 school year ends, it will also bring an end to the federally funded free lunch program for all students. The federal government funded a program that allowed all students access to free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Congress recently declined to continue funding this program. Officials with the Atlantic Community School District say this means all families will need to carry a positive balance in their children’s school meal accounts when school begins next fall.
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Lake of Three Fires is holiday recreation hotbed

(Bedford) -- Thousands of recreational enthusiasts are heading to KMAland's state parks this Memorial Day weekend. Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County is included in the list of camping destinations. Longtime Park Ranger Doug Sleep tells KMA News camping spots are at a premium this coming weekend--if early reservation numbers are any indication.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Sunnyside Pool to remain closed this weekend

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Due to the abnormally low temperatures over the last week, Sunnyside Pool in Atlantic will not be opening for the Memorial Day Weekend. Parks and Rec Director Bryant Rasmussen said “We have been painting benches, sealing the pool, putting up umbrellas, etc. in anticipation for this upcoming season. But due to mother nature we will have to push back the opening. Please follow our Sunnyside Pool Facebook page as we will monitor the pool and be working hard to get it open as soon as possible.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Central Iowa company accused of acting as a front for Chinese manufacturer

A central Iowa business is being sued in federal court for allegedly claiming that its Chinese-made products, which collect data on critical infrastructure that’s buried underground, are produced in the United States. Digital Control Inc., or DCI, which is based in the state of Washington, is suing Underground Magnetics of Johnston, Iowa, in U.S. District […] The post Central Iowa company accused of acting as a front for Chinese manufacturer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
JOHNSTON, IA
kjan.com

Reinstated Iowa priest resigns after completing rehab

Elkhart, Iowa — A Catholic priest has resigned, soon after he was reinstated at the Saint Mary Holy Cross parish in Elkhart. The diocese had suspended Father Jim Kirby in 2020 for making inappropriate comments about a Simpson College student. Kirby was a part-time track coach there. He is no longer affiliated with Simpson College. The diocese had reinstated Kirby in April, saying he had completed a rehabilitation program.
ELKHART, IA
kjan.com

Auditor of State Rob Sand said he is the target of an email scam, warns Iowans to be on alert

(Des Moines, Iowa) – Auditor of State Rob Sand today (Monday) warned Iowans about ways fraudulent emails can be designed to give scammers access to your tax dollars or bank account. The warning comes after a scammer attempted to defraud the state and Auditor Sand himself. A Human Resources Associate with the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) contacted Auditor Sand on May 13, 2022 to alert him to an email received by DAS requesting a change in Auditor Sand’s direct deposit. Auditor Sand confirmed the email was fake.
DES MOINES, IA
iastate.edu

Cash Rental Rates Rise Significantly across Iowa

AMES, Iowa – Stronger commodity prices and farmland values are leading to higher cash rents across most of the state. The most recent annual survey of cash rental rates for Iowa farmland showed that rates increased an average of 10.3% in 2022, to $256 per acre. This is the...
AMES, IA

