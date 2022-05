The Dare County Library has announced that, due to staffing issues, the Hatteras Library will be closed on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, and Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The Hatteras Library is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Library customers who are in need of assistance during the closure are asked to please call the Manteo Library at 252-473-2372. The Dare County Library apologizes for any inconvenience.

