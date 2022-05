WORTHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There is still time to sign up for the 10th Annual Open Arms 5K Run/Walk set for Saturday, June 4 at the Worthington Town Park. There will be a competitive 5K walk, as well as a 1-mile family run/walk. The in-town course begins and ends at the Worthington Town Park. The course is flat and competitive for all age levels.

