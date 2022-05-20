ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Survivor Vet Clay Jordan Dead at 66

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQgyi_0fkwaEWq00

Click here to read the full article.

Survivor alum Clay Jordan, who was the second-place finisher in Season 5’s Thailand-set edition, died Thursday . He was 66.

Jordan’s daughter, Shanda, confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing, “Clay Brooks Jordan, my sweetheart of a Dad, went to heaven to meet Jesus and be reunited with his beautiful bride! Andy and I are so heartbroken, but we get comfort from knowing they are together and he is no longer in pain. We love you, Dad! You will forever be my HERO!”

According to People , Jordan died following a brief illness.

“It was a crazy experience,” Jordan told the mag following his 39-day run on the show back in 2002. “Who’d ever think that someone like me would be running around on the beach in Thailand? I feel very blessed to have had the experience, and I’d do it all over again!”

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 2

Related
TVLine

ER's John Aylward Dead at 75

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor John Aylward, best known for playing Dr. Donald Anspaugh on the hit NBC medical drama ER, has died at the age of 75. “I was shocked. He was a wonderful actor and a phenomenal human being,” Aylward’s longtime agent Mitchell K. Stubbs said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “He was a dream client, a friend and a dream person.” Aylward joined the cast of ER in Season 3’s second episode, with his character Donald Anspaugh taking over as chief of staff of the newly merged County General. The rigid...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Big Bang Alum's New Role in Season 5 Finale — Plus, Watch a Sneak Peek

Click here to read the full article. Young Sheldon‘s future father-in-law will pop in for a very peculiar guest spot during Thursday’s Season 5 finale (CBS, 8/7c). As previously reported, Penn and Teller will guest-star on the Big Bang Theory spinoff. However, Teller won’t reprise his role as Amy Farrah Fowler’s dad Larry. Instead, he’ll play one half of dermatological duo Acne and Pus. Allow us to explain… In the episode, titled “A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future,” 12-year-old Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage) struggles to cope with the first signs of puberty. Upon getting his first pimple,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Thicke
Person
Jesus
Person
Betty White
Person
Adhir Kalyan
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's surprising revelation about son Michael

Kelly Ripa's three children have grown in front of Live with Kelly and Ryan viewer's eyes, and are often spoken about by their proud mum. However, the popular chat show host made a surprising revelation about her firstborn, Michael, 24, revealing that he didn't want his famous mum talking about him on television for a decade.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mag#Tvline Fall Tv Schedule#Cbs Comedy
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David Birney Dies: ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’, ‘St. Elsewhere’ Actor Was 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, an actor who found early success on Broadway before landing the co-starring role on a 1972 sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, that would be one of the most controversial TV shows of its era, died of Alzheimer’s disease Friday, April 29, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 83. His death was reported to The New York Times by his life partner, Michele Roberge. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Cleveland, Birney had studied theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, when in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares heartbreaking Covid story that leaves fans in tears

David Muir left viewers of World News Tonight in an emotional state as he presented a tear-jerker of a Covid story recently. The ABC journalist headlined a news piece that placed the spotlight on those children that had lost their parents due to the pandemic. VIDEO: Does David Muir have...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Keith Urban makes heartbreaking confession about family life

Marriage isn't easy, and Keith Urban is opening up about all the lengths he has gone to throughout his life to maintain and protect his relationship and family with Nicole Kidman. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The two married in 2006, and just...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy