Survivor Vet Clay Jordan Dead at 66

Survivor alum Clay Jordan, who was the second-place finisher in Season 5’s Thailand-set edition, died Thursday . He was 66.

Jordan’s daughter, Shanda, confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing, “Clay Brooks Jordan, my sweetheart of a Dad, went to heaven to meet Jesus and be reunited with his beautiful bride! Andy and I are so heartbroken, but we get comfort from knowing they are together and he is no longer in pain. We love you, Dad! You will forever be my HERO!”

According to People , Jordan died following a brief illness.

“It was a crazy experience,” Jordan told the mag following his 39-day run on the show back in 2002. “Who’d ever think that someone like me would be running around on the beach in Thailand? I feel very blessed to have had the experience, and I’d do it all over again!”