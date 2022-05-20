ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

CNN Digital Editorial Chief Meredith Artley Is Leaving for ‘My Next Adventure With My Family’

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

CNN Digital editor in chief Meredith Artley is exiting the news organization after more than 12 years, coming a little over a month after the close of the deal creating Warner Bros. Discovery.

Artley, who joined CNN in October 2009, announced her departure in a memo to staff Friday. “It’s been a rewarding and long run,” she wrote in the note, a copy of which was obtained by Variety . “And, it’s time for my next adventure with my family.”

Reached for comment, Artley said her exit from CNN was “absolutely my decision.”

CNN has not named a replacement for Artley yet; she told staffers she will “be around for another week or two, helping with the transition.” The rest of CNN Digital’s leadership team remains in place, including head of global news Rachel Smolkin and head of global digital programming Marcus Mabry.

Artley’s exit also comes shortly after Warner Bros. Discovery shut down subscription-video service CNN+, just weeks after it launched. At the same time, Artley’s boss — Andrew Morse, EVP and chief digital officer of CNN Worldwide, who had overseen CNN+ — left the company.

Artley, as SVP and editor-in-chief of CNN Digital Worldwide, oversaw the creation, programming and publishing of content across all CNN Digital properties, leading a team of more than 350 reporters, producers and editors.

Before joining CNN and moving to Atlanta, Artley led digital editorial for the Los Angeles Times, Paris-based International Herald Tribune and the New York Times. She’s the former board president of the Online News Association and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

Read Artley’s full memo to the CNN Digital Worldwide staff:

To the best digital news team in the world:

Today is the day I have my own breaking news to share. I’m leaving CNN after more than a dozen years. I’m so honored to have had this time here, and to have worked across the entire organization to build the #1 brand for news on the internet.

I moved across the country to Atlanta in 2009, after a stint at the LATimes, with a husband and 6-month-old. I came for the opportunity to work with talented people committed to truth, to independent global journalism, and to help CNN create and share more vital journalism with more people everywhere.

CNN had always been a brass ring for me. At the LATimes, the IHT, and the NYTimes, the CNN homepage was often spotted on newsroom desks, and our air was on all the monitors. The audience numbers were mind-blowing even back then… we would look at the competitive reports and be stunned at the digital reach CNN had.

Look at everything CNN is doing right, I remember thinking back then.

How exciting it would be to help them go farther.

I’m so proud to have played a role in guiding, growing and championing CNN’s journalism across our digital platforms for all these years. We’ve grown the team of dedicated digital journalists more than threefold. We’ve also grown the number of CNNers who do digital journalism regardless of where they sit on an org chart. We’ve doubled-down on breaking news and distinctive storytelling in many forms and on many platforms. We invested in new beats and approaches to engage audiences. Those audiences have grown massively, as has our lead over worthy competitors. And the business of digital keeps going up, with more upside to come.

There are not many jobs in the world where you can come to work and have the kind of impact we have every day, reaching millions of people with trusted news that’s free and accessible to all.

It’s been a rewarding and long run.

And, it’s time for my next adventure with my family.

I am so proud to handoff to this immensely talented, diverse team.

There is so much CNN is doing so right.

How exciting to think about how much farther you will go.

I’ll be rooting you on, *even if* I notice an uptick in animal stories once I’m on the outside.

I’ll be around for another week or two, helping with the transition.

With thanks and best wishes,

Meredith

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Greta Van Susteren Will Join Newsmax Early-Evening Lineup in June

Click here to read the full article. Greta Van Susteren says she just couldn’t stay away from the immediacy of cable news. For the past few years, Van Susteren, one of the few anchors who can say they have been employed by  CNN, MSNBC and Fox News Channel, has been working as a political analyst for Gray Television and doing a show for Voice of America. Now, she’s about to get back on the grid as an anchor leading the 6 p.m. hour for conservative news outlet Newsmax. “Gray has been really fun, but here’s the big difference — there really is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Billions’ Star Asia Kate Dillon Honors High Schooler Protesting Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Legislation

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 PEN America Literary Gala featured remarks from Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and other notable figures who emphasized the importance of protecting free speech. “I see freedom of speech as a hope of democracy,” Booker told Variety on Monday night at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. “And now more than ever, we need people that are willing to speak with purpose. Not for popularity or politics, but to speak to the truth of the matter.” Over the last 100 years, the nonprofit advocacy group has worked to defend the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘The Simpsons’ Slams Fox News in Rousing Hugh Jackman Musical Number

Click here to read the full article. “The Simpsons” took aim at the Fox Corporation on Sunday in a musical number about the death of the U.S. middle class, during the finale of its 33rd season. At one point, the show pointed its criticism to the ever-controversial Tucker Carlson, who at one point in the number says “Putin for president, next on Fox News.” The number was led by Hugh Jackman and economist Robert Reich, who challenged Bart on his belief that his father Homer’s job at the local nuclear power plant is a source of inspiration. As Lisa raps at...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Andrew Morse
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Digital Journalism#Cnn Digital Editorial#Cnn Digital#Evp#Cnn Worldwide#Svp#Cnn Digital Worldwide#The Los Ange
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
People

Kellyanne Conway Fears Her Marriage to Anti-Trump Husband Won't Survive: 'Love Comes With Respect'

"I'm very excited to finally tell my story," Kellyanne Conway said Monday during an interview with PEOPLE before the release of her memoir, Here's the Deal, out now. That story begins in a small town in southern New Jersey and follows Conway to Washington D.C., where a hard-earned career as a pollster and political consultant led to historic achievement as the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign when she helped elect Donald Trump in 2016 and served in his White House as senior counselor to the president.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Halsey Claims Label ‘Won’t Let Me’ Release New Song ‘Unless They Can Fake a Viral Moment on TikTok’

Click here to read the full article. Halsey vented her frustrations at her record label in a TikTok on Sunday morning, claiming that they’re being blocked from releasing a “song I love” for marketing reasons. “Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” reads the text starting the 29-second clip. With the unreleased track apparently playing in the background and a frown on their face, Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) continued: “I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

64K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy