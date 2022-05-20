ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Carlos Santana Documentary Coming From Director Rudy Valdez, Imagine, Sony Music Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Latin American jazz fusion icon Carlos Santana will be the subject of an expansive documentary directed by Emmy winner Rudy Valdez .

Imagine Documentaries is collaborating with Sony Music Entertainment on the project, who is co-financing and handling distribution. It will follow Santana’s journey from 14-year-old street musician to a 10-time Grammy winning global sensation, and feature unseen archival footage and tracks.

Valdez is the director of the Sundance documentary audience award winner “The Sentence,” about the corrosive effect of mandatory minimum sentencing on convicts and their families. That project went on to win an Emmy and was released by HBO.

Currently filming, the untitled Santana doc is produced by Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes for Imagine, with Lizz Morhaim (“Rebuilding Paradise”). Imagine co-founders and Oscar winners Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are executive producers.

“I am honored and grateful to have partnered with Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music to bring my story to light. Director Rudy Valdez, along with Ron, Brian, Justin and Sara have embraced this journey, which is one of triumph and adventurousness,” Santana told Variety . “The intentionality of this film is to touch people’s hearts and to inspire people to re-connect with their own light that they may ignite blessings and miracles.”

Leopoldo Gout (“Molly’s Game”), Ashley Kahn (“Miles Davis: The Birth of Cool”), and Sam Pollard (“MLK/FBI”) also serve as producers. Meredith Kaulfers is co-executive producer for Imagine and Michael Vrionis is also an EP. Tom Mackay and Richard Story are executive producing on behalf of Sony Music Entertainment.

“We’re thrilled that Carlos has entrusted us with bringing his incredibly inspirational story to life in this film,” said Wilkes. “He is one of the greatest musicians of all time, and throughout his career, Santana has unapologetically broken-down borders and reinvented a tone universally celebrated across the globe. Collaborating with Rudy Valdez again is an honor and we are excited for him to take us on a journey with Santana.”

“Carlos Santana’s pioneering vision and artistry have influenced generations of fans across so many genres of music,” said Mackay. “Through this new project in partnership with Imagine Entertainment, we look forward to showcasing the breadth and lasting impact of his story for audiences globally.”

Santana is credited with blending genres to barrier-breaking effect. In addition to 10 Grammys, he is a three-time Latin Grammy award winer, an inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a recipient of the Billboard Century Award, and a recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. Santana is listed at #15 on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time;” and has joined the Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s.. His most recent album, “Blessings and Miracles,” features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood, and others.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. Considered Replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Click here to read the full article. The president of DC Films testified Tuesday that the studio considered replacing Amber Heard for “Aquaman 2” out of concern that she lacked chemistry with star Jason Momoa. Heard was ultimately cast in the sequel, but her lawyers have argued that she nearly lost the job and could not renegotiate for more money due to the backlash over her domestic abuse allegations against Johnny Depp. Heard is seeking $100 million in a defamation counterclaim against Depp. Walter Hamada, the head of Warner Bros.’ DC unit, was the first witness called by Depp’s side as they...
MOVIES
Variety

Mike Myers: Shrek Is a ‘Dramatic Role’ and ‘I’d Be Thrilled’ to Do One ‘Shrek’ Film a Year

Click here to read the full article. Mike Myers wants more Shrek in his life. During a career-spanning video interview with GQ magazine, the iconic comedian said he’d be “thrilled” if he  was able to do one “Shrek” movie a year. Variety reported in 2018 that Universal was tasking Illumination founder Chris Meledandri with overseeing a “Shrek” revival, but a new installment has yet to be officially announced. “The Euro-centric form that is the fairytale is really about classicism,” Myers said. “When I was approached to do ‘Shrek’ I originally did it as a Canadian and then I re-recorded it as...
MOVIES
Variety

Laura Dern Says 20-Year Age Gap With Sam Neill Felt ‘Completely Appropriate’ 30 Years Ago

Click here to read the full article. Laura Dern and Sam Niell headlined Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park” as paleobotanist Ellie Sattler and paleontologist Alan Grant, respectively. The two characters fall in love during the film despite the 20-year age gap that existed between Dern and Niell during the making of the film. Dern was 23 years old when filming started and 26 when the movie opened in 1993. Niell, on the other hand, was 43 years old during the shoot. Neither actor was too concerned with their age gap and their characters’ romance. “I am 20 years older than...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sam Neill: Moviegoers No Longer Accept Spielberg’s Slow-Burn ‘Jurassic Park’ Action Pacing

Click here to read the full article. Sam Neill is returning to the “Jurassic Park” franchise as paleontologist Alan Grant in the upcoming “Jurassic World Dominion,” but there’s a huge difference between the new installment and Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original. Neill recently told The Sunday Times that “Dominion” is nearly wall-to-wall action, which stands in direct contrast with Spielberg’s slow burn. The 1993 original takes 45 minutes to build up to its Tyrannosaurus rex reveal. The 2022 sequel has a dinosaur action scene from the moment it  starts. “I have never seen action like this,” Neill said, noting Spielberg’s slow burn...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Brian Grazer
Person
Steve Winwood
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

Amber Heard Lost $50 Million Due to Johnny Depp ‘Abuse Hoax’ Claims, Expert Says

Click here to read the full article. An entertainment industry expert testified Monday that Amber Heard lost $45 million to $50 million in endorsements and TV and film income over claims that she faked domestic violence allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard’s team called the expert, Kathryn Arnold, as well as a psychiatrist and an orthopedic surgeon as the defamation trial began its sixth and final week. Heard’s lawyers were also expected to call Depp to the stand on Monday, but they ultimately decided they did not need his testimony. Depp previously testified over four days in April. Heard’s side is seeking...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Music Entertainment#Documentary#Film Star#Latin American#Hbo#Imagine Documentaries
Variety

Halsey Claims Label ‘Won’t Let Me’ Release New Song ‘Unless They Can Fake a Viral Moment on TikTok’

Click here to read the full article. Halsey vented her frustrations at her record label in a TikTok on Sunday morning, claiming that they’re being blocked from releasing a “song I love” for marketing reasons. “Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” reads the text starting the 29-second clip. With the unreleased track apparently playing in the background and a frown on their face, Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) continued: “I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
TV SHOWS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Issues Call to Action After School Shooting in His Texas Hometown Uvalde: ‘This Is an Epidemic We Can Control’

Click here to read the full article. Matthew McConaughey has issued a statement responding to news of a mass shooting at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The massacre has left at least 19 students and two adults dead, with several more being treated in local hospitals for injuries sustained during the incident. The actor offered a response on Tuesday evening through social media, extending his prayers to those impacted by the tragedy and calling Americans to action to combat the epidemic of gun violence. “As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret Talk Casting, Directing ‘Les Pires’

Click here to read the full article. Casting films is an unlikely path to writing and directing them, but Lise Akoka and Romane Guéret didn’t only succeed on that journey, they made the experience the basis of their first feature, “Les Pires (The Worst Ones),” earning a berth in Un Certain Regard. The French filmmakers met on the set of Rudi Rosenberg’s 2015 teen comedy “Le Nouveau (The New Kid).” Akoka worked as a casting director and acting coach, Guéret was a casting trainee, and the two became fast friends. “We were in the north of France, in those old mining...
MOVIES
Variety

Artists and Fans Rally Around Halsey as TikTok-Label Debate Continues

Click here to read the full article. The relationship between artist and label is often perceived as being between art and commerce, but it’s rarely that simple — and that ongoing push-pull has broken into the open with Halsey’s recent social media posts about her label apparently declining to release a new song until there was a viral TikTok “moment” to help promote it. No question: It’s crass when an artist’s creation is reduced to being marketed like a soft drink. On the other hand, the label’s job is to promote the music in the most effective and creative way they...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Gray Man’ Trailer: Can Ryan Gosling Outrun Chris Evans?

Click here to read the full article. Run, Ryan, run! The trailer for Joe and Anthony Russo’s “The Gray Man” has dropped, and it shows Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in an epic spy chase across borders. The Netflix movie premieres in theaters on July 15 before heading to the streamer a week later. Based on the Mark Greaney book series, Gosling plays CIA operative Court Gentry, who inadvertently spills secrets about his organization, forcing him to go on the run from Evans’ mustached Lloyd Hansen, an unhinged former colleague. The movie also features Ana de Armas as a by-the-book CIA agent...
MOVIES
Variety

Mads Mikkelsen to Reunite with ‘A Royal Affair’ Helmer for ‘King’s Land,’ TrustNordisk Boards World Sales

Click here to read the full article. Mads Mikkelsen is set to star in Nikolaj Arcel’s (“A Royal Affair”) epic period drama “King’s Land” which is being represented in international markets by TrustNordisk. “King’s Land” will mark Arcel’s first Danish film since “A Royal Affair” which also starred Mikkelsen and earned an Oscar nomination, two awards at the Berlinale, as well as sold to over 80 territories. Set to start shooting on Sept. 5 in Denmark, Germany and the Czech Republic, the movie will be headlined by Mikkelsen Danish actress Amanda Collin, who most recently starred in Ridley Scott’s HBO Max...
MOVIES
Variety

Cybill Shepherd Recalls Daughter Clementine’s Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis as ‘One of the Most Difficult Days of My Life’

Click here to read the full article. Nile Rodgers & Chic had the crowd grooving well into the night at the 29th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, which returned to the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Century City after being held as a drive-in event for the past two years. Held on Friday night, the star-studded gala raised over $1.4 million for research to treat and ultimately find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Race to Erase MS founder Nancy Davis told Variety that she was thrilled to have the benefit back at its longtime home in the Fairmont ballroom. ‘It’s nothing short...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Texas Elementary School Shooting Leaves 18 Students, One Teacher Dead

Click here to read the full article. At least 18 students and a teacher were killed on Tuesday after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor said the 18-year-old suspect, Salvador Romas, is also dead. “It is believed that responding officers killed him,” Abbott said. Romas allegedly also shot his grandmother before entering the school. Her condition is unknown. “He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said, adding that two police officers were shot but are in stable condition. According to Pete Arredondo, chief of police for the...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Dakota Johnson Is Thinking About Getting in the Director’s Chair With Production Company TeaTime Pictures

Click here to read the full article. There’s a quote from the 13th century Persian poet Rumi that sticks with Dakota Johnson as she navigates the early years of running her production company: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.” When asked what kinds of films TeaTime Pictures is looking to produce, it’s Rumi that Johnson returns to: “There’s no credo. There’s no mandate. It’s not like we make only one kind of movie with one kind of person. There are so many different worlds and people inside my mind and in my...
MOVIES
Variety

Noah Thompson Clinches ‘American Idol’ Win With Bruce Springsteen Cover

Click here to read the full article. “American Idol” crowned a new winner last night (May 22). Twenty-year old Louisa, Kentucky native Noah Thompson sealed the deal with a sultry performance of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” and his original song, “One Day Tonight.” He beat out fellow country artist, HunterGirl. After Thompson’s rendition of “I’m on Fire” — from Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” album — judge Katy Perry foreshadowed his victory. “So many people have fallen in love during that song, used it as their first-dance song,” she said. “I think you just swooped in and grabbed every heart in...
LOUISA, KY
Variety

Variety

64K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy