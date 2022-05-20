ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle’s Alleged Attacker Faces Attempted Murder Charges In Unrelated Stabbing

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago

The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle is facing additional charges in an unrelated violent incident. According to the Associated Press , 23-year-old Isaiah Lee has pleaded not guilty in a December 2021 stabbing of a roommate during a fight at a Los Angeles transitional living facility. According to prosecutors, attention from the attack on the comedian resulted in Lee’s identification and arrest.

Lee has remained behind bars since his arrest on May 3 after rushing Chappelle on stage during the Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Festival at the Hollywood Bowl. The comedian was not injured. However, Lee was treated in an ambulance with “superficial injuries” as confirmed by the LAPD.  At the time, Chappelle joked his accused attacker was a transperson in an attempt to poke fun at recent controversies .

After his arrest following the incident with Chappelle, Lee was charged with four misdemeanors . He is expected in court on Friday (May 20), after pleading not guilty to all charges.

“This alleged attack has got to have consequences,” said City Attorney Mike Feuer, detailing the charges of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

NBC Los Angeles reported  Chappelle’s lawyer Gabriel Colwell relayed the comedian’s disapproval of Lee not being charged with a felony crime.

“Entertainers in LA need to know this is a justice system that will protect them. There is no question here that when someone is violently assaulted by another in possession of a deadly weapon that it should be charged as a felony,” he remarked in one statement.

Colwell added “This is what Mr. Chappelle wants. Mr. Chappelle wants this case charged as a felony,” in an additional statement continuing, “Ten thousand people saw Dave Chappelle assaulted on stage at the Hollywood Bowl last Tuesday night, and the assailant had a deadly weapon on him. The fact that this isn’t charged as a felony case by the DA is insane.”

