As Raleigh prepares for Juneteenth parade, learn why the holiday is so important for many. This year, the city of Raleigh will be celebrating Juneteenth in a variety of ways, including a parade. Lt. Chaz Michael Moore, with the Raleigh Fire Department, and Dr. Frank Fields, who will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Raleigh Parade, explains the importance of Juneteenth and tells us why it's so important for people to celebrate.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO