ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

A new Death Stranding is happening, Norman Reedus says

By Michael McWhertor
Polygon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman Reedus, the actor who plays Sam Bridges in Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding, says he’s currently making a follow-up to that game in a new interview. Speaking with Leo, a men’s style publication, Reedus said, “We just started the second one,” when discussing his work on the original Death...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Gorr the God Butcher - the Thor supervillain's history explained

Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, the main villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, finally is revealed in the film's new trailer that debuted May 23. While Gorr the God Butcher isn't a household supervillain name like Lex Luthor, The Joker, Doctor Doom, or Thanos, he is a very well-regarded character from the beginning of a critically-acclaimed Thor run.
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney+ Just Added a Forgotten Fox Show

Disney+'s streaming library just grew with the addition of a forgotten and entirely unexpected title. Disney+ added The Finder, Fox's short-lived Bones spinoff. The series was quietly added to the streaming lineup on May 20 alongside the J.J. Abrams-created series Alias and the sitcom 8 Simple Rules, which ran from 2002 to 2005 on ABC.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Responds to Pleas for Another Scooby-Doo Movie With a Dark Twist

James Gunn is best known for helming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as DC's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, but the director has a long history with famous franchises. Back in 2002, Gunn wrote the beloved live-action version of Scooby-Doo as well as its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Many fans are eager for another live-action Scooby-Doo film, preferably one that sees the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. (Fred), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Daphne), Linda Cardellini (Velma), and Matthew Lillard (Shaggy). Gunn was originally supposed to write a third film, but it was scrapped, and now the director doesn't think it would work considering the life span of a Great Dane. Today, the director responded to some please for another Scooby-Doo movie, and the conversation took a dark turn.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
Person
Norman Reedus
ComicBook

Madison Meets SPOILER in Fear the Walking Dead Finale Trailer

It's a crossover years in the making. Morgan Jones (Lennie James) meets Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) when the worlds of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead collide once more in the Season 7 finale. Adrift at sea since "The Raft," Morgan missed the explosive end of the war between Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), friends turned foes over the struggle for Strand's Tower. Seeking someplace safe from the fallout of nuclear destruction with Baby Mo, Morgan finds a new ally who turns out to be more trouble than he bargained for when he reaches land in "Gone."
TV SERIES
Polygon

Card Shark is a delightful lesson in history and cheating

There’s a sumptuous, lived-in feel to Card Shark, a witty and pleasantly stressful game that casts you as a gambler and a cheat, cutting a swath through 18th-century French society. The writing is rich with humor and period detail, and the woodcut-style artwork has a rough, expressive texture and a candlelit glow. You can almost taste the wine and smell the straw.
HOBBIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2's Disney+ Release Date Possibly Revealed

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to do very well at the box office as it now grossed more than $700 million worldwide. It's now just a matter of time before the film heads to streaming where fans will have a chance to revisit it again in the comfort of their home. There have been questions about when will the film arrive on Disney+ and now it looks like we may have the potential date.
MOVIES
Variety

Exiting the Upside Down: Inside the Beginning of the End of ‘Stranger Things’ and Netflix’s Lengthy Season 4 Strategy

Click here to read the full article. Fans have been waiting nearly three years for the return of “Stranger Things” — and Netflix execs have too. The show’s Season 4 arrival couldn’t come at a better time for the streamer, which could use a boost from its crown jewel series after a tumultuous spring. Here’s the good news for Netflix: With 9.5 million hours of the first season of “Stranger Things” viewed last week, it’s clear the Upside Down fandom is more than ready to return to Hawkins, Ind. this Friday. Boasting longer episodes than ever before, and two more to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Stranding#Second Death#Video Game#Kojima Productions#Brazilian
Variety

Horror Film ‘Two Witches’ Acquired by Arrow Films For U.S., U.K. and Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Horror movie “Two Witches” has been acquired by Arrow Films for distribution in U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland. MPI Media Group is representing international sales in Cannes. The film, described as a mix of “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Hereditary” and “Drag Me to Hell,” is writer-director Pierre Tsigaridis’ directorial feature debut. Rebekah Kennedy (“To the Bone”), Kristina Klebe (“Halloween”) and Belle Adams (“Perry Mason”) star in “Two Witches.” Kennedy plays Masha, a young woman with violent impulses waiting to inherit her grandmother’s powers while Adams stars as the pregnant Sarah, who is unable to convince her boyfriend and...
MOVIES
Polygon

The Hunter x Hunter manga may finally be back

More chapters of the Hunter x Hunter manga may be coming in the near-ish future, potentially ending a years-long hiatus for the series. A Twitter account said to be run by Hunter x Hunter author Yoshihiro Togashi posted a small update on Tuesday: a photo of the corner of a manga page with a sentence that roughly translates to “4 more episodes for the time being.” The account is brand-new, so it is unverified, although the bio claims that it is, indeed, official, and that Togashi will be using it to update his progress. One Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata says that the account is Togashi, and Polygon has reached out to Viz Media, U.S. publisher of Hunter x Hunter, for confirmation.
COMICS
Polygon

Love, Death & Robots’ team wants more adult American animation — and anime is helping

Netflix’s anthology series Love, Death & Robots returned for a third installment on May 20 in all its edgy, red-band glory. It’s like nothing else in animation right now: Each episode tells a different, self-contained story ranging in tone from crass comedy to dark drama. None of the shorts shy away from gritty, hardcore elements: blood and guts, nudity and sex, horror and horniess galore. And unlike other staples of adult animation, like Big Mouth or Family Guy, Love, Death & Robots is a genre spectacle, adapting various science fiction and fantasy stories.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This Netflix animated short is one of the best titles of 2022

I’ve never seen anything like Jibaro, from the new season of Netflix’s Love, Death, and Robots, before. In less than 20 minutes (this animated short’s runtime), I was mesmerized by the beauty and hyperrealism of the artistry. I was scared half to death by the intensity of the story. And my jaw was hanging open pretty much the whole time over the raw emotions that this short elicits — even though not a single word is ever spoken throughout the episode.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Polygon

The startling story behind Hatching’s horrifying puppet-monster

Two things particularly stand out about Hanna Bergholm’s creepy horror feature Hatching: the emotional performance from Siiri Solalinna as a wide-eyed preteen under the thumb of a perfectionist mother, and her co-star Alli, the dripping, toothy, gradually mutating bird monster she hatches from a giant egg. Where it’s been standard procedure since Jaws for horror directors to only reveal their central creatures with teasing glimpses until the climax of the movie, Alli is on screen throughout much of Hatching — a slimy, shrieking, blood-drinking monstrosity that Solalinna’s character Tinja is trying to keep hidden and safe, even as it gets bigger, stranger, and more dangerous.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

The best Xbox One games of all time

The best Xbox One games are the titles that are absolute must-plays for anyone rocking either Microsoft's last console or an Xbox Series X - or indeed a PC for that matter. Microsoft's investment in creating an ecosystem for gaming across multiple platforms means that these titles live on beyond an individual console.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren’t used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

'Rick and Morty' Spinoff Revealed

The misadventures of Rick and Morty will continue, this time with a new animation style. WarnerMedia announced Wednesday a new Rick and Morty spinoff, titled Rick and Morty: The Anime. The 10-episode series, which follows other digital shorts based in the hit animated series' universe, is now in production and will air on Adult Swim and stream on HBO Max.
TV SERIES
CNET

'Fantastic Beasts 3' To Hit HBO Max in Time for Memorial Day

When Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hit theaters in April, fans already started eyeing HBO Maxto stream it. The COVID-19 pandemic upended how new movies are released, triggering an unprecedented wave of theatrical films being released on streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max streamed every Warner Bros. movie last year the same day it hit theaters, becoming synonymous with the practice. And HBO Max is the main place people associate with streaming the Harry Potter films.
MOVIES
Polygon

Rainbow Six Siege is getting a Yakuza crossover this season

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 2 is headed to live servers soon, and comes with the usual host of goodies players have come to expect from Ubisoft’s tactical shooter. But this season also has something much stranger are far groovier than the average Rainbow Six update: a crossover with Sega’s Yakuza games.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers almost had a very different villain

Disney’s new Chip ’n Dale movie is like a modern-day Who Framed Roger Rabbit, full of cameos and Easter eggs from the scene-stealing “Ugly Sonic” to a small homage to one of the original Rescue Rangers creators. But while cartoon chipmunks Chip and Dale encounter characters from across media properties, the main villain is a familiar face from the Disney pantheon.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On May 21, 2022

The weekend is here and, with it, comes plenty of downtime for those who’ve been hard at work during the week. Those looking to take in some TV and movie content need do nothing more than head to Netflix to check out its trending lists. As of late, the lists have been dominated by the likes of Senior Year and The Lincoln Lawyer, which are both newer offerings on the platform. Though there are some new additions that are making a bit of noise at the moment as well. So what’s booming this weekend, you might wonder? Well, let’s take a look:
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy