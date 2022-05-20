A new Death Stranding is happening, Norman Reedus says

James Gunn is best known for helming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as DC's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, but the director has a long history with famous franchises. Back in 2002, Gunn wrote the beloved live-action version of Scooby-Doo as well as its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Many fans are eager for another live-action Scooby-Doo film, preferably one that sees the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. (Fred), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Daphne), Linda Cardellini (Velma), and Matthew Lillard (Shaggy). Gunn was originally supposed to write a third film, but it was scrapped, and now the director doesn't think it would work considering the life span of a Great Dane. Today, the director responded to some please for another Scooby-Doo movie, and the conversation took a dark turn.
