Chestnut Ridge Signings

New economic initiatives continue in new partnerships to promote 2 of Pennsylvania’s biggest industries: Farming and Tourism. Duke Gastiger and his wife opened their farm to table restaurant, RE Cafe in 2019. Six months later, the Pandemic shut it down. The business now, about 60 percent of what it was, according to the Owner, who feels there’s been another Pandemic related result. Duke Gastiger saying: “I think it refocuses people’s desire to have healthier options and also to know where their food comes from.”

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO