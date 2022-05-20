ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Chestnut Ridge Signings

fox8tv.com
 4 days ago

Chestnut Ridge senior, Jack Moyer announced his plans to continue his soccer...

www.fox8tv.com

fox8tv.com

Family Pushes for Investigation into PSU Student’s Death

The family of a Penn State Student who died in an unusual manner, goes online lobbying for the Centre County District Attorney’s Office to reopen the case. Justine Gross’s death was ruled accidental after Police say she fell 11 stories last November in a State College apartment building trash chute. Toxicology tests detected marijuana and alcohol in her system.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Agriculture and Tourism Grants

New economic initiatives continue in new partnerships to promote 2 of Pennsylvania’s biggest industries: Farming and Tourism. Duke Gastiger and his wife opened their farm to table restaurant, RE Cafe in 2019. Six months later, the Pandemic shut it down. The business now, about 60 percent of what it was, according to the Owner, who feels there’s been another Pandemic related result. Duke Gastiger saying: “I think it refocuses people’s desire to have healthier options and also to know where their food comes from.”
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Johnstown Sewer Mandate Lawsuit

A group of Property Owners are now trying to band together enough support to file a Lawsuit against those behind the Johnstown Area Sewer Mandate. That project has been forcing Property Owners to spend thousands of dollars replacing their sewer lines and deal with other unintended consequences. Their argument is that the Project and State Mandate should have been entirely handled by the Government, and not become a burden on Property Owners.
JOHNSTOWN, PA

