All creatures, great and small, feel welcomed at this well-cared-for, 5-acre property in the Eglon community! A variety of established plants, fruit trees, and a pond surround the updated, 3-bedroom rambler. This home embraces a sweet country charm with all the modern touches. Ample working space in the kitchen, along with granite counters and updated appliances. Luxury bath ensuite with bay windows. 48’x40’ metal barn has been a happy resort to many horses with three 12’x24’ matted stalls and room for hay and equipment storage, plus a lighted path to 2 acres of fenced pasture with French drains for mud control. The barn also includes a 450-square-foot heated office or craft room. Gazebo with a patio, fenced, raised-bed garden and shed, greenhouse, and a detached 36’x28’ shop with a 12’ carport.

KINGSTON, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO