Milwaukee, WI

Enjoy outdoor music this summer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - The weather is getting warmer, and it's time to...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

It's time for summer shoe fashion

MILWAUKEE - Warmer temps mean it's toe season. But if open-toed shoes aren't for you, there are plenty of other options. Stan's Fit For Your Feet share the latest in foot fashion.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Summerfest unveils new food, drinks, merch

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest officials revealed the new food and beverage lineup that will be available at the 2022 festival, along with this year’s Summerfest merchandise line, at a preview event Tuesday, May 24. New food vendors are Cedar Crest Frozen Custard and Sorbet, El Hefe Mexican Grill, La Masa...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stock up on camping essentials

MILWAUKEE - Many people are getting ready for a summer filled with camping. Even if you're just going on one camping trip, you need to have all the outdoor essentials. The experts from Meijer share what you need before you hit the road.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Deer District concert venues coming to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin announced on Monday, May 23 that two new concert venues will be coming to the Deer District – with an anticipated opening of late 2023. The new venues will be located on the northeast corner of the old Bradley...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Al McGuire's legacy lives on at the Next Act Theatre

MILWAUKEE - Al McGuire passed away in 2001, but he remains one of the most memorable sports personalities in Milwaukee history. The former Marquette basketball coach is making a comeback of sorts. McGuire made the ultimate exit stage left, winning the 1977 national championship with Marquette in his final game...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Black is beautiful: "Miss Milwaukee" Jada Davis

Black Is Beautiful is a series of interviews with interesting, intelligent and immersed-in-their-passion local African American women. In March of this year, Jada Davis became the first Black woman in history to win the title of Miss Milwaukee. Davis was chosen over eight other candidates during the first-ever "virtual" Miss Milwaukee Competition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Vision: Eye check-ups have changed

Looking for a new pair of glasses? Lucky for you there are plenty of unique options available, some of which use eco or green materials. Brian is at Wisconsin Vision searching for a new look.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gymnastics coming naturally to champion kindergartner

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Inside Salto Gymnastics in Brookfield, you'll find little Asher Hall, training hard. He's got quite the skill set, too. He'll tell you. "I did floor, vault, high bar, rings, parallel bars and pommel horse," said Asher Hall, a gold medalist gymnast from West Bend. At just six-and-a-half...
BROOKFIELD, WI
restaurantdive.com

'A huge slap in the face': Milwaukee chef on losing his RRF grant

This article is the first in a three-part series focusing on the impact the lack of additional grants from Restaurant Revitalization Fund has had on the restaurant industry, including an overview of RRF’s fallout by the numbers to reactions from across the industry to the Senate’s inability to pass a refill bill.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

LIST: Milwaukee organizations offer summer programs to keep youth busy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58)-- City leaders are highlighting positive options for young people in Milwaukee this summer. "We want this summer to be a safe summer for everyone involved, but especially for the youngest people among us, especially for our youth," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. Here is a list of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn gymnast competes for gold when not on the farm

ELKHORN, Wis. - When this Elkhorn sophomore is not competing for gold, you can probably find her down on the farm. That's what makes Lainey Vogt this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "When I was little, I had a lot of elbow injuries," said Vogt. "So my doctor told...
ELKHORN, WI
CBS 58

Get paid $1,000 to take the SAT

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Do you ever wonder how much has stuck from your high school classes?. A virtual tutoring company is offering $1,000 just for someone to take the SAT. Regardless of the store, 'Learner' will pay out. The company wants to see if a post-learner can beat the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Students walk red carpet at Racine Post Prom

UNION GROVE, Wis. — Students from nine different schools in Racine County walked the red carpet Saturday during the Racine Post Prom. They're made to feel like celebrities. The elaborate event started as a way to keep students safe and from drinking and driving after prom. For many students,...
RACINE COUNTY, WI

