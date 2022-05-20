Hebron's Brian Brazil announces retirement, accepts AD role at Prestonwood

Sanger ISD trustees unanimously approved the hire of Mr. Jay Swafford as the new Sanger High School Principal at a board meeting on Monday, May 16. Mr. Swafford will take over for Mrs. Jennie Flaa, who will become the Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning beginning in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. An educator with more than a decade of experience, Mr. Swafford has most recently served as an Assistant Principal at Denton Ryan High School in Denton ISD since 2018. Prior to serving as an Assistant Principal at Ryan High School, Mr. Swafford was a teacher and coach at Ryan High School for more than 10 years. While at Ryan High School, Mr. Swafford taught social studies and was the JV/varsity assistant boys basketball coach. He was a member of the 2000 Ryan High School boys basketball team that won the Class 4A state championship.

