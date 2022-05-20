ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Hebron's Brian Brazil announces retirement, accepts AD role at Prestonwood

By Matt Welch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only head football coach that Hebron has ever known is calling it a career. After 23 seasons at the helm, it was announced Friday that Brian Brazil is retiring from coaching and moving into administration. Later that afternoon, Prestonwood Christian Academy announced that Brazil has been hired as the private...

