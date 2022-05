The landmark Supreme Court case that struck down state bans on interracial marriage is going to be an opera. Yes, an opera!. Driving the news: Virginia Opera and the Richmond Symphony have teamed up to commission an operatic telling of the marriage of Mildred and Richard Loving, an interracial Virginia couple who were sentenced to a year in jail in the 1950s for violating the state’s Racial Integrity Act of 1924, which made it illegal for anyone white to marry anyone non-white.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO