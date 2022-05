COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The two left lanes of southbound I-25 are closed between the Woodmen and Nevada exit Friday morning due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Use caution when driving and merge to right lanes.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

The post Crash closes two left lanes of southbound I-25 at Woodmen Friday morning appeared first on KRDO .