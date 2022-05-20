ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Do you make a liveable wage? Tool shows how much you need in your area

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7yFp_0fkwKYI600

(NEXSTAR) – Have you found yourself struggling to make ends meet, even though you have a full-time job? An updated tool shows it may be because of the area you live in.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has updated its Living Wage Calculator , a tool that allows you to determine the income needed to live in all 50 states, as well as local counties and metropolitan areas. Researchers rely on federal, state, and local data to create the Living Wage Calculator, which can be found here .

To use the Living Wage Calculator, select a state, city or metro area. You’ll be able to see a breakdown of the living, poverty, and minimum wages of 12 different family structures: variations range from having one to two adults with either one or both working, and zero to three children.

Do you earn enough to ‘live comfortably’ in these cities?: analysis

Below this table is a second table that outlines the typical expenses for each of the 12 structures. Expenses include food, child care, housing, and taxes. The living wage mentioned above is calculated by determining these basic expenses and how much one would need to make to afford them.

According to the updated Living Wage Calculator, a liveable wage in the U.S. (based on data from 2021) is $24.16 per hour before taxes for a family of four in which both adults are working. That’s up from $21.54 in 2020.

“The minimum wage does not provide a living wage for most American families,” creators say in a release . “For two adult, two children families, the minimum wage covers 59.8% of the living wage at best in Washington and 29.9% at worst in Wisconsin.

A family of four living in the New York City area, the needed wage to cover basic expenses is higher than the national average at $30.16 . In St. Louis, a family of four requires a liveable wage lower than the U.S. rate at $23.24 . If that same family moved to the San Francisco area, the same family would need a wage of $35.56 to cover basic expenses.

To view your needed minimum income and cost breakdown, visit the MIT Living Wage Calculator .

Summer blackouts could hit these US states, regulators warn

At the start of 2022, 26 states increased their minimum wages . By 2026, the minimum wage will be at $15 in all or parts of 11 states . Still, nearly 20 states have minimum wages at the national minimum, $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . Another eight states have minimum wages below $10.

According to the Economic Policy Institute , the spending power of that $7.25/hour has already dropped dramatically since 2009. In 2021 dollars, $7.25 was more like $9.17 per hour in 2009 . (The inflation that’s happened since June of last year has made the difference even more dramatic.)

Many companies have announced increases to their minimum starting wages in recent months. That includes Target , Hobby Lobby , Verizon , and even the federal government – President Joe Biden raised the minimum wage for federal employees to $15 earlier this year.

So far this year, Americans have faced painful inflation with the prices of everything from gas to groceries rising. U.S. inflation hit 8.3% in April but has slowed from the 40-year high reported in March.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Observer

May Riegler Scoops Up 28-Acre Frederick Site for a Spec Logistics Complex

May Riegler Properties has acquired a 28-acre site in Frederick, Md., with plans to develop two logistics buildings on spec. Together the two buildings will comprise approximately 450,000 square feet. The site, sold by Envision, is located at 550 Highland Street and is close to Interstate 70, Interstate 270 and...
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WUSA9

'People's Convoy declares victory' | Truckers leave Hagerstown speedway

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — After only a few days back in the D.C. region, the group of truckers protesting federal COVID mandates calling itself the People's Convoy has put an end to its protests. In a press release Friday, the convoy "declared victory" and said its leadership would begin transitioning from a national movement to one focused on growth at the state level.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM grows coverage area joins forces with DCW50

(WDVM) — Nexstar is expanding its reach in the Washington area, collectively providing local news, weather and sports to Washington D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia. WDVM-TV in Hagerstown and WDCW-TV (CW) in Washington, D.C., will combine their efforts into one brand-new operation known as “DC News Now.” While staying deeply committed and involved in Maryland […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Maryland Matters

Political Notes: House GOP Wants Frosh to Sue Biden, Navarro’s MoCo Endorsement Has Statewide Implications, and More

GOP leaders note that when President Trump was in office, Frosh frequently took advantage of the Maryland Defense Act of 2017, which authorized the attorney general to sue the federal government. The post Political Notes: House GOP Wants Frosh to Sue Biden, Navarro’s MoCo Endorsement Has Statewide Implications, and More appeared first on Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

AAA announces millions of people traveling for Memorial Day Weekend

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Even though gas prices are rising, travel experts say people are still making travel plans for Memorial Day. AAA announced residents are changing how they travel this year. In 2021, car travel fell from 92 percent to 88.9 percent. A sharp jump in air travel and other ways of transportation suggests […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Metropolitan Areas#Living Wage Calculator#American
WDVM 25

Commanders buy Va. land for possible stadium site

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have bought land in Virginia for what could be a potential site of the NFL team's next stadium. The 200 acres of land purchased for approximately $100 million is in Woodbridge just over 20 miles outside the District of Columbia. The Commanders' lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027. Owner Dan Snyder and Co. have been looking at potential sites in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland SNAP-Ed at the Farmer's Market

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Building equitable access to nutritional sources and interest in healthy eating, the University of Maryland Extension Program is helping recipients of Snap to gain more at their local farmer's market. Healthy Food System Coordinator with the University of Maryland Lynn Rubin Traversa shares more about the...
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Storm leaves passengers stuck at airport for hours

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — Things are back to normal at Reagan NationalAirport after hundreds of passengers were stuck on Sunday night for hours. Heavy storms were to blame for the very long waits and cancelations. A passenger who traveled on an American Airlines flight tweeted that he was stuck in the tarmac waiting for an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Housing
WTOP

COVID-19 may be triggering dramatic hair loss in some people

Pandemic-related stress may be causing people to lose their hair, and a Maryland doctor wants to reassure people that it’s not permanent. “COVID-19 infection can lead to a type of hair loss called telogen effluvium,” said Dr. Jamie Goldberg, a dermatologist at Kaiser Permanente’s South Baltimore Medical Center.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Metro on Schedule to Restore 7000-series Railcars in Late Summer

This week, Metro installed the first automated inspection system to test wheelsets of the 7000-series railcars in real-time. The schedule to restore the fleet to passenger service later this summer remains on time.  With the first installation now complete, engineers will begin configuration, testing, and commissioning of the system.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy