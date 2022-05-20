ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Christ promises inseparability from God

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1giR8G_0fkwKGeG00
Elizabeth Barnes Columnist

Inseparability. Inseparability from God. The Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ promises inseparability from God. In every moment of the day, here and now. In every moment in eternity, where salvation and deliverance, sanctification and glorification, mean inseparability from God.

Jesus promises, “I will never leave you, or forsake you.” In the fourth watch of the night, Jesus comes to us walking on the water. He comes to all of His disciples then. He bids us to come to Him, also walking on the water. (Matthew 14:28,29)

The sermon yesterday at Beard’s Chapel showed how just one disciple got out of the boat to walk to Jesus on the water. All consecrated followers of Christ Jesus can step out of the boat, onto the water, when Jesus comes walking to us on the water. Our salvation is a new birth. We live in a new order of creation, now. Behold, all things have become new! All who trust have passed from death to Resurrection life in our Savior. Inseparability is the core of the New Life in Christ Jesus. He said so. He is its Power. He is with us always. He will not leave us or forsake us.

Some years ago, in the fourth watch of the night, between three and six in the morning, I was given a dream from which I awoke, enveloped in the deepest peace I had then yet known. That Peace was the very Presence of Christ Himself. The memory is sacred to me evermore. Thank you, Lord! The Holy Spirit often refreshes my lagging spirit with that memory. Praise God from Whom all blessings flow!

I incorporated a partial account of that dream into my bucket-list novel of 2011, and placed it into the death-bed experience of my major character, Temperance Green Smith. Here it is:

Temperance looked on, or down; as in a dream she saw herself under the collection table watching herself shout, then floating over the water, and onto the bank of…the river? Which? What body of water? A mere ditch? The one before her grandmother’s and Pa Gabriel’s old house? Was she under anesthesia? After the shooting?

Voice:. Aren’t you afraid? This is where your mother saw the ghost.

Answer:. No. They will all be there when I get there.

The door stood open. Temperance saw the familiar house, recognized it now; it was Pa Gabriel’s; it was full of people and all the lights were on. A celebration appeared to be inside it. People were standing close and talking in the light-filled, front room. The room where Grandma Hannah’s body had lain in her pine coffin. A figure in shadow stood in the open door, His back suffused in light from the room He called her into, now with Him. At last to be with them. The ditch was shallow and not wide. She could make it easily. There was no dark water in it. She raised her foot to step across.

Now, from the Gospel of John, where Jesus promises:

I will not leave you comfortless; I will come to you. (John 14:13)

Peace, I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. (John:14;27)

These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full. (John 15:11)

Then said Jesus to them again, Peace be unto you; as my Father hath sent me, even so send I you. And when He had said this, He breathed on them, and saith to them, Receive ye the Holy Ghost. (John 20:20,21)

A contemporary Christian song called Holy Ghost Fire requests the outpouring of this holy Breath given by the Lord, and rejoices in its fire. Glory to God!

The devout old hymn, “Trust and Obey, gives us the sure directions to follow, as we step out onto the water, in obedience to the call of Jesus. Trust and Obey. Trust in the Grace of God. Obey God. And walk. Walk on the water to Jesus. Walk, He bids us. Walk. Trust in Him.

Trust His Grace. Obey and keep His Words. Keep your eyes on Jesus. And walk.

Lord, forgive our lack of trust, our refusal to obey, our choice to stay in a boat of our own making, and our satisfaction with less than peace, joy, consecration, and inseparability in our walk with You. Fill us with Holy Ghost Fire! For Your great glory! For Your Promise is sure!

Heaven is Inseparability!

Thanks be to God!

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus Christ
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Hidden "Face of Christ" Carving Discovered in Ireland

A stone from the 13th century that the locals believe represents the face of Jesus ChristBallymore Heritage Group - Seamus McDermott/Facebook. An incredible discovery was made yesterday at St Owens, Church of Ireland, in Ballymore. The church was built in 1827 and was recently refurbished with help from the local community. Local historian Seamus McDermott was wondering around the sight when he stumbled upon a simple 13th-century building block, but on the back of it was carved what seemed to be the face of Christ.
The Conversation U.S.

At a popular evangelical tourist site, the Ark Encounter, the image of a 'wrathful God' appeals to millions

The Ark Encounter, an evangelical theme park located near Williamstown, Kentucky, has welcomed between 4 million and 5 million visitors since its opening in July 2016. Hundreds of thousands more are sure to visit this summer. This theme park boasts a re-creation of the story of Noah’s Ark from the Bible. As described in Genesis 6:14-16, God directed Noah to build this ark to spare eight humans and a male and female pair of every kind of creature from the flood that God was going to unleash on the world as a punishment for sin. As scholars of fundamentalism and creationism,...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
Bladen Journal

A cult we must stand against

Some churches are, I suppose, utterly worthy of the epithets “toxic” and even “cultic.” Mind you, those terms should never be thrown around lightly, though they often are. But when something is deserved, it is deserved. A church out in the northeast is making news of...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Of God#New Birth#Beard S Chapel#The New Life#Peace
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Re-Examine Why the Existence of God Can Neither Be Proven Nor Disproven

Science and religion have been largely incompatible for centuries. Recent studies have renewed old debates. This article is free of bias and based on science postings and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, National Academy of Sciences, The Los Angeles Times, Time.com, Pew Research Center, The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, MindMatters.ai, Google.com, and BBC.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Fox News

Abortion 'must be legal and accessible': Evangelical Lutheran Church

The Evangelical Lutheran Church released a statement Tuesday stating opposition to the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The ECLA, a medium-sized denomination with approximately 3 million members in the U.S., made the announcement via their website and social media. Bishop Elizabeth Eaton, the head of the ECLA, cited the church's 1991 social teachings document as the basis for the church's support of abortion access.
RELIGION
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Give Inheritance to Brother

Is someone else ever entitled to a person's inheritance?. It's never easy to lose a loved one, but everyone is bound to experience this at some point in their lives. With that said, something that can ease the pain of losing a person is having memories or mementos of theirs to help with the grieving process. This is why many will create wills to indicate where certain objects or property should go, should they unfortunately pass away.
BBC

Priest who had two abortions says women need choice

A priest who had two abortions said it was "deeply wrong" that it could become illegal in parts of the United States. The Reverend Lizzi Green, 37, had an abortion four years ago in Cambridge due to medical reasons. The mother-of-two also had a termination when she was younger after...
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

The Catholic Church's views on exorcism have changed – a religious studies scholar explains why

In September 2021, a 3-year-old was killed during an exorcism in a small Pentecostal church in San Jose, California. The child’s throat was allegedly squeezed and her head held down during the ceremony, which likely asphyxiated her. In May 2022, three members of the victim’s family were charged with felony child abuse. Several famous deaths have occurred during exorcism rituals in the past. In 1976, Anneliese Michel of Germany died of dehydration and malnutrition after nearly 10 months of Catholic exorcisms. In 2005, Maricica Irina Cornici, a Romanian Orthodox nun, died in an ambulance following an exorcism in which she was...
SAN JOSE, CA
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy